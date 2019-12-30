EZ Mold Inspections of Murrieta-Temecula Area Now Serves Escondido with Mold Inspections and Testing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EZ Mold Inspections Press Release

EZ Mold Inspections offers mold testing and mold inspections in Escondido, CA. The Murrieta inspection company now serves three cities in San Diego County including Oceanside, Carlsbad and Escondido.

Escondido, CA, December 30, 2019 --(



EZ Mold Inspections helps homeowners, home buyers, renters, landlords and property managers in Escondido. As an independent, third party, the company only offers inspection and testing services and does not offer removal or remediation services. As a result, the company has no conflicts of interest, and clients gain peace of mind and know they will receive truthful, honest answers to determine whether their Escondido home has a mold problem.



Robert Armstrong is the founder and principal mold inspector at EZ Mold Inspections. He brings deep knowledge, expertise and insights through more than two decades of experience in real estate and mold inspections in Southern California.



"We are excited to bring honest mold inspections to Escondido, CA," stated Robert Armstrong, owner and principal inspector at EZ Mold Inspections. "We look forward to serving Escondido with integrity, excellence, and superior customer service."



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mold can cause a number of health effects including: stuffy nose, coughing or wheezing, sore throat, and even burning eyes or skin rash. The CDC warns "people with asthma or who are allergic to mold may have severe reactions. Immune-compromised people and people with chronic lung disease may get infections in their lungs from mold."



The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states if you have a mold problem, you need to clean up the mold and fix the source of moisture to prevent mold growth. If you cannot locate the mold or the source of moisture, you may need a mold inspection to help you determine where the mold problem is located on your Escondido home.



Escondido residents can rely on EZ Mold Inspections for trustworthy mold inspections and testing. Along with his expertise, Mr. Armstrong brings tremendous value to his customers because he understands and can properly interpret mold testing results while other mold inspectors cannot. In addition, Mr. Armstrong is known for his genuine care for his customers, honest answers, and ethical business practices.



For more information, visit the EZ Mold Inspections website at https://www.ezmoldinspections.com



Contact Info:

Contact Person: Robert Armstrong

Organization: EZ Mold Inspections

Address: 39252 Winchester Rd, Ste 107-196, Murrieta, CA 92563

Phone: (951) 401-0565



About EZ Mold Inspections

Robert Armstrong

951-401-0565



https://www.ezmoldinspections.com



