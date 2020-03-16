PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Orangered Life Launches Foliage Notebook 2.0 on Kickstarter


A modular leather bound Journal designed for space conscious creatives.

London, United Kingdom, March 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With three successful Kickstarter campaigns already under their belt, Orangered Life is hoping their foliage notebook will thrive.

“Research tells us that the world is becoming a more creative place, and we are keen to support this movement. Foliage 2.0 is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to have the tools to hand, but doesn’t want to carry a large bag everywhere they go.” - Designer of Orangered Life.

Foliage Notebook is an A5, stylish bound journal with interchangeable and refillable inner notebooks. You can swap out and change the inner notebooks simply and quickly. It is ideal for anyone who needs a variety of media in their lives. On any given day, Foliage Notebook could be a diary, a two-year planner, a musical manuscript, sketch book, scrap book or even the makings of your next novel.

Foliage 2-year journal 2020/2021 serves as a delightful time capsule and planner in one. Each page carries back to back entries for two successive years in a unique mirror image fashion. That means opening it left to right will show you 2020 and right to left will open your journal for 2021.

Foliage launches on the 27 of December and the disruptive design company is hoping to continue their successful streak.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/orangeredlife/321050614?ref=ar084q&token=01618c09

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1mFPmRcJG6X8QA5oiR9kxdELjSTXJxyUM?usp=sharing

orangeredlife@gmail.com
Orangeredlife
Kelly Chan
07846782806
