Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SparkAmplify Press Release

Receive press releases from SparkAmplify: By Email RSS Feeds: AI-Powered Press Release Assistant Empowers Top Startups from Singapore and Japan at CES2020

Taipei City, Taiwan, December 30, 2019 --(



According to recent statistics, nearly 2,000 press releases are sent out daily through major press release distribution services around the world. And with press release writing cost ranging from $200 - $1,200, a majority of the startup companies are not fully utilizing brand storytelling through press releases to strengthen its brand visibility.



AI-powered Press Release Assistant is a combination of an expert system and AI in helping users to create media worthy press releases. The AI models have analyzed over 5,000 press releases learning what goes into a successful press release (e.g trending keywords and phrases) and helping user better tell their brand story to media.



Top 3 competitive advantages:



- Create - create a media worthy press release

- Analyze - optimize release content for language and engagement

- Distribute - maximize results with targeted distribution and customized story pitching



SparkAmplify’s service was highly acclaimed in a recent interview with the NHK for helping Japanese companies overcome barriers to PR know-how. It sets out to transform the traditional public relations process, automating the manually intensive tasks and offering a more data-driven proactive approach.



SparkAmplify sees a tremendous opportunity in offering an end to end PR marketing service to brands of all sizes and achieving the results they expect. In addition, at this year’s CES2020 SparkAmplify is supporting many Asia’s top trade organizations including Enterprise Singapore and JETRO in assisting its startup delegation to leverage SparkAmplify’s smart outreach platform to increase their overall brand visibility at the event. SparkAmplify also launched its CES2020 On-Demand Press Conference, highlighting the top innovative exhibitors at this year’s event.



https://event.sparkamplify.com/ces-2020



“With 10+ years of corporate experience, I have witnessed much inefficiency in the traditional business functional process. SparkAmplify is a startup that I founded in 2016, looking to address the public relations industry business model and utilizing artificial intelligence to facilitate its fundamental process flow,” said Chien Lee, founder and CEO of SparkAmplify.



Key Technical Specifications:

- Expert press release system built from top PR agency experience

- Machine learning NLP media trending topic analysis

- Technology industry domain knowledge graph



About SparkAmplify

SparkAmplify was founded in 2016. It is a SaaS company based in California and Taipei, specializing in media outreach and influencer engagement. The team consists of a group of passionate data scientists, engineers, designers and marketers looking to reshape digital marketing via machine learning and influencer social network analysis. SparkAmplify was selected as one of the Top 50 startups among 6,000+ startups from 80 countries at the 2017 Startup Grind Global Conference and a Top 100 startup at the Echelon 2019 Asia Summit.



Additional Information:

Website: https://www.sparkamplify.com

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/sparkamplify

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sparkamplify/



Illena Yu

Email: success@sparkamplify.com

Phone: +1-626-269-8288 Taipei City, Taiwan, December 30, 2019 --( PR.com )-- SparkAmplify is an AI-powered PR platform that maximizes Brand’s media coverage potential. It is an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) company that allows for individuals with little or no PR experience to quickly become a PR pro. SparkAmplify will be launching their new product, AI-powered Press Release Assistant at the upcoming CES2020 event. The showcase will be at CES2020 Las Vegas Convention Center between Jan 7 - Jan 10 (booth #51263).According to recent statistics, nearly 2,000 press releases are sent out daily through major press release distribution services around the world. And with press release writing cost ranging from $200 - $1,200, a majority of the startup companies are not fully utilizing brand storytelling through press releases to strengthen its brand visibility.AI-powered Press Release Assistant is a combination of an expert system and AI in helping users to create media worthy press releases. The AI models have analyzed over 5,000 press releases learning what goes into a successful press release (e.g trending keywords and phrases) and helping user better tell their brand story to media.Top 3 competitive advantages:- Create - create a media worthy press release- Analyze - optimize release content for language and engagement- Distribute - maximize results with targeted distribution and customized story pitchingSparkAmplify’s service was highly acclaimed in a recent interview with the NHK for helping Japanese companies overcome barriers to PR know-how. It sets out to transform the traditional public relations process, automating the manually intensive tasks and offering a more data-driven proactive approach.SparkAmplify sees a tremendous opportunity in offering an end to end PR marketing service to brands of all sizes and achieving the results they expect. In addition, at this year’s CES2020 SparkAmplify is supporting many Asia’s top trade organizations including Enterprise Singapore and JETRO in assisting its startup delegation to leverage SparkAmplify’s smart outreach platform to increase their overall brand visibility at the event. SparkAmplify also launched its CES2020 On-Demand Press Conference, highlighting the top innovative exhibitors at this year’s event.https://event.sparkamplify.com/ces-2020“With 10+ years of corporate experience, I have witnessed much inefficiency in the traditional business functional process. SparkAmplify is a startup that I founded in 2016, looking to address the public relations industry business model and utilizing artificial intelligence to facilitate its fundamental process flow,” said Chien Lee, founder and CEO of SparkAmplify.Key Technical Specifications:- Expert press release system built from top PR agency experience- Machine learning NLP media trending topic analysis- Technology industry domain knowledge graphAbout SparkAmplifySparkAmplify was founded in 2016. It is a SaaS company based in California and Taipei, specializing in media outreach and influencer engagement. The team consists of a group of passionate data scientists, engineers, designers and marketers looking to reshape digital marketing via machine learning and influencer social network analysis. SparkAmplify was selected as one of the Top 50 startups among 6,000+ startups from 80 countries at the 2017 Startup Grind Global Conference and a Top 100 startup at the Echelon 2019 Asia Summit.Additional Information:Website: https://www.sparkamplify.comPress Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/sparkamplifyFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/sparkamplify/Illena YuEmail: success@sparkamplify.comPhone: +1-626-269-8288 Contact Information SparkAmplify

Illena Yu

+1-626-269-8288



https://www.sparkamplify.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SparkAmplify Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend