Writer and Musician Jennifer Juan Combines Poetry and Music in New Release, Deus Ex Machina


London, United Kingdom, January 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Musician and writer, Jennifer Juan is kicking off 2020 with a bang, as she premieres her dual poetry and music release, Deus Ex Machina (Underground Wonderland Records). Released on February 7, 2020, Deus Ex Machina will combine poetry and music to explore the search for true love and a happy ending. The first single was "Lifestyles Of The Loved and Blameless," the first track from the EP with sensual vocals, flirtatious lyrics and bass heavy, slick production has been streamed by thousands of music lovers since release, with the second single, Cloud Nine, a tender, lo-fi ballad, perfect for Valentine's Day, to follow on February 14th, with an accompanying music video.

Discussing the new EP, Jennifer said, "Every track on the record expands on a story from the book, I can't wait to share it with people." 2019 ended on a high note for Juan, with her music finding 70% more listeners, on Spotify alone, her latest book "Ol' Brown Eyes Is Back" hitting bestseller status on Amazon just one week after release, and a series of singles in the autumn and winter, including Christmas Citalopram and Calais and Dover finding tens of thousands of listeners, 2020 looks to be another good year, with the release of Deus Ex Machina.

"Deus Ex Machina" by Jennifer Juan is available from February 7, 2020, on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and all major digital stores and streaming services. The deluxe edition is available exclusively on Bandcamp.
Contact Information
Underground Wonderland Records
Donovan Walsh
07794619072
Contact
undergroundwonderlandrecords.co.uk/

