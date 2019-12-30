Halfpricesoft.com Releases Ez1095 2019 Software for Customers to Get a Jump on Filing Deadlines

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Ez1095 2019 software is currently available for business owners to stay ahead of the game for the upcoming March 2, 2020 filing deadline. Test drive for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Seattle, WA, December 30, 2019



1095 individual copies: March 2, 2020



- The due date for furnishing to individuals the 2019 Form 1095-B, Health Coverage, is March 2, 2020.



The due date for furnishing Form 1095-B to individuals is extended from January 31, 2020, to March 2, 2020. See Notice 2019-63 and Extension of Time To Furnish Statement to Recipients.



- The due date for furnishing to individuals the 2019 Form 1095-C, Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage, is January 31, 2019.



The due date for furnishing Form 1095-C to employees is extended from January 31, 2020, to March 2, 2020. See Notice 2019-63 and Extension of Time To Furnish Statement to Recipients.



1095 and 1094 IRS copies: February 28, 2020 for paper filers; March 31, 2020 for electronic filers



The due date for filing with the Service the 2019 Form 1094-B, Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Returns, and 2019 Form 1095-B, Health Coverage, remains unchanged. The due date is February 28, 2020; if filing electronically, the due date is March 31, 2020.



The due date for filing with the Service the 2019 Form 1094-C, Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns, and 2019 Form 1095-C, Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage, remains unchanged. The due date is February 28, 2020; if filing electronically, the due date is March 31, 2020.



Also included at no additional charge are time and money saving features to print 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms on plain white paper. (This has been approved by the SSA).



“ez1095 2019 software has been released with a 'how to' guide for processing before the upcoming deadlines,” said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try ez1095 ACA software from halfpricesoft.com before purchasing, by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp



ez1095 software is compatible Windows 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Designed with ease of use in mind for new customers, ez1095 software is easy for novice filers. ez1095 software’s graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up company, adding employees, add forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.



To test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software, customers are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



