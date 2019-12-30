PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SwimSafe Pool Management Company

Press Release

Receive press releases from SwimSafe Pool Management Company: By Email RSS Feeds:

Free Training to Certify Over 100 Lifeguards


Loveland, OH, December 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On Sunday, December 29, over 100 lifeguards participated in SwimSafe Pool Management’s Annual Lifeguard Recertification Training at the Blue Ash YMCA in Blue Ash, Ohio. For the second year in a row, SwimSafe provided free lifeguard renewal training to returning employees.

Challenged to find a new and creative approach to training, SwimSafe lifeguard trainers developed a large-format class where students rotate through multiple stations to practice and renew their skills. Each year something new and fun is incorporated into the class. In 2018 volunteers acted out first aid scenarios including heatstroke, broken bones and hypoglycemia.

“We wanted to find a way to make training fun while encouraging current lifeguards to renew their certification,” said Heather Shooner, SwimSafe Director of Safety.

By offering the class for free to returning employees, SwimSafe hopes to eliminate the financial hurdle for employees while encouraging them to return for the upcoming summer.

The job of lifeguarding comes with a lot of responsibilities including enforcing rules, making saves, actively scanning the water, and avoiding distractions. Making training fun is one way SwimSafe seeks to encourage employees to return.

“This year, both of my boys will be attending the training. My older son, Luke, had so much fun last year that he’s convinced his younger brother, Ian, to go to training this year. I think it’s great that SwimSafe offers such a unique approach to training,” Nora VanGorp, parent of high school and college lifeguards.

SwimSafe utilizes the Starguard Elite Lifeguard Certification program which requires annual lifeguard certification renewal and uses a blended training strategy that includes an online training course, covering the key points of essential knowledge, paired with scenario-based, hands-on training, all designed to create competent and confident lifeguards.

Founded in 2005, SwimSafe Pool Management Company specializes in providing pool management services to public and private commercial pools from Northern Kentucky to Central Ohio. SwimSafe’s mission is to create an unmatched experience for our customers, employees and the community through safety, honesty, training, customer service, and innovation. For more information visit www.swimsafepool.com.
Contact Information
SwimSafe Pool Management Company
Jennifer Davis
513-755-7075
Contact
swimsafepool.com
516.608.8988

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SwimSafe Pool Management Company
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help