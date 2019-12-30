Press Releases SwimSafe Pool Management Company Press Release

Receive press releases from SwimSafe Pool Management Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Free Training to Certify Over 100 Lifeguards

Loveland, OH, December 30, 2019 --(



Challenged to find a new and creative approach to training, SwimSafe lifeguard trainers developed a large-format class where students rotate through multiple stations to practice and renew their skills. Each year something new and fun is incorporated into the class. In 2018 volunteers acted out first aid scenarios including heatstroke, broken bones and hypoglycemia.



“We wanted to find a way to make training fun while encouraging current lifeguards to renew their certification,” said Heather Shooner, SwimSafe Director of Safety.



By offering the class for free to returning employees, SwimSafe hopes to eliminate the financial hurdle for employees while encouraging them to return for the upcoming summer.



The job of lifeguarding comes with a lot of responsibilities including enforcing rules, making saves, actively scanning the water, and avoiding distractions. Making training fun is one way SwimSafe seeks to encourage employees to return.



“This year, both of my boys will be attending the training. My older son, Luke, had so much fun last year that he’s convinced his younger brother, Ian, to go to training this year. I think it’s great that SwimSafe offers such a unique approach to training,” Nora VanGorp, parent of high school and college lifeguards.



SwimSafe utilizes the Starguard Elite Lifeguard Certification program which requires annual lifeguard certification renewal and uses a blended training strategy that includes an online training course, covering the key points of essential knowledge, paired with scenario-based, hands-on training, all designed to create competent and confident lifeguards.



Founded in 2005, SwimSafe Pool Management Company specializes in providing pool management services to public and private commercial pools from Northern Kentucky to Central Ohio. SwimSafe’s mission is to create an unmatched experience for our customers, employees and the community through safety, honesty, training, customer service, and innovation. For more information visit www.swimsafepool.com. Loveland, OH, December 30, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On Sunday, December 29, over 100 lifeguards participated in SwimSafe Pool Management’s Annual Lifeguard Recertification Training at the Blue Ash YMCA in Blue Ash, Ohio. For the second year in a row, SwimSafe provided free lifeguard renewal training to returning employees.Challenged to find a new and creative approach to training, SwimSafe lifeguard trainers developed a large-format class where students rotate through multiple stations to practice and renew their skills. Each year something new and fun is incorporated into the class. In 2018 volunteers acted out first aid scenarios including heatstroke, broken bones and hypoglycemia.“We wanted to find a way to make training fun while encouraging current lifeguards to renew their certification,” said Heather Shooner, SwimSafe Director of Safety.By offering the class for free to returning employees, SwimSafe hopes to eliminate the financial hurdle for employees while encouraging them to return for the upcoming summer.The job of lifeguarding comes with a lot of responsibilities including enforcing rules, making saves, actively scanning the water, and avoiding distractions. Making training fun is one way SwimSafe seeks to encourage employees to return.“This year, both of my boys will be attending the training. My older son, Luke, had so much fun last year that he’s convinced his younger brother, Ian, to go to training this year. I think it’s great that SwimSafe offers such a unique approach to training,” Nora VanGorp, parent of high school and college lifeguards.SwimSafe utilizes the Starguard Elite Lifeguard Certification program which requires annual lifeguard certification renewal and uses a blended training strategy that includes an online training course, covering the key points of essential knowledge, paired with scenario-based, hands-on training, all designed to create competent and confident lifeguards.Founded in 2005, SwimSafe Pool Management Company specializes in providing pool management services to public and private commercial pools from Northern Kentucky to Central Ohio. SwimSafe’s mission is to create an unmatched experience for our customers, employees and the community through safety, honesty, training, customer service, and innovation. For more information visit www.swimsafepool.com. Contact Information SwimSafe Pool Management Company

Jennifer Davis

513-755-7075



swimsafepool.com

516.608.8988



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SwimSafe Pool Management Company