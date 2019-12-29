Xelecx, Inc. to Showcase New Products at 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

Press Releases Xelecx, Inc. Press Release

Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, Power Supplies and LED lighting products, will be debuting new products to show visitors during CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Knoxville, TN, December 29, 2019 --(



The Consumer Electronics Show is known worldwide as the largest showcase of new technologies for the consumer electronics industry and Xelecx will be making their CES debut at the 2020 event in booth 35953, with new products that will be released to the North American market.



"Being able to be a part of CES2020 is an incredible honor for Xelecx as a company," said Craig Bates, VP of Marketing for Xelecx. "Each year, CES attracts visitors from around the world to see the latest products from electronics manufacturers and the entire Xelecx team is excited to be able to showcase our new products to visitors who may not be aware of the depth of offerings that we are able to offer."



The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show will take place January 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, with satellite locations at the Sands Expo during the show.



Craig Bates

865-312-5841



xelecx.com



