Merdo Acres Opens New Custom Wood Retail Studio in Julian, California

Merdo Acres Wood Design Studio has opened its first commercial retail store in Julian, California, featuring their one-of-a-kind handmade exotic cutting boards, charcuterie boards, grazing boards, serving platters, wood mantels and live edge furniture.

“We both have a passion for creating functional art and decided it was time to open a retail store so we could share these one of a kind items with others,” says owner, Molly Hodo. “Our goal is to be able to help create unique handmade items for people to create memories in their homes or work, all while keeping woodworking craftmanship alive and thriving.” There are many places you can buy these types of items, but shopping local and supporting small business is what Merdo Acres is about. “Woodworking is a craft that is slowly losing its following because of large manufacturers and machines that are doing all of the work, and not the actual people. We want to be sure that everything we do is handcrafted and made by the two of us, not an actual machine or large business,” states Brian Hodo.



Merdo Acres is a husband and wife team that have a passion for designing and making custom handmade wood products from area native woods, and also exotic hardwoods from around the world. They also offer on-site personalized branding to make their wood products even more special for their customers, and have provided local restaurants, wineries and caterer's engraved, custom made items for their companies.

Merdo Acres Wood Design Studio is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Julian Station (Julian, CA) or visit their new online e-store. Contact Information Merdo Acres

Molly Hodo

712-253-7338



merdoacres.com



