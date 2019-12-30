PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book by Kathleen McElligott: 1638 East Palace


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Kathleen McElligott, "1638 East Palace," hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, December 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- 1638 East Palace is a love story everybody should read. It resonates with heartfelt individuals who are searching for fulfilling relationships no matter what gender; women raising children, grandmothers raising their grandchild while sandwiched between concerns over their aging parents, the difficulties faced by a child with a disability, women who have been left behind and women who have been embraced.

Kathleen McElligott’s work appears in numerous anthologies and websites. She has read her work at Printer’s Row Lit fest and other Chicago venues. 1638 East Palace is the sequel to Mommy Machine (Heliotrope Press 2008), following the characters’ life journeys as they seek fulfillment and love in their relationships.

The final book in the trilogy will follow Colin into adulthood as he chooses between his inheritance in Ireland and his family in the States.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org.
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help