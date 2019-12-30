Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Talk Awards Press Release

Receive press releases from The Talk Awards: By Email RSS Feeds: The Talk Awards Honors Restaurants for Providing Outstanding Customer Service Year After Year

Restaurants ranking high in customer satisfaction receive the prestigious Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction.

Lapeer, MI, December 30, 2019 --(



Frasher’s Smokehouse (www.frasherssmokehouse.com) in Phoenix is proud to have been offering BBQ for the masses since 1999. The restaurant is a confluence of traditional BBQ styles and techniques with a Southwestern twist. The authentic smokehouse uses Arizona pecan wood to produce Memphis-style dry-rubbed ribs, Carolina-style pulled pork, and Kansas City delicacies like burnt ends. Additionally, house-made barbecue sauces complement the smoky meats. Southern hospitality is also a focus at Frasher’s Smokehouse, where the team is committed to building relationships one rib at a time. The restaurant has earned 11 consecutive Talk Awards; visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/frashers-smokehouse.



Family-owned Trinity Restaurant (www.trinityrestaurantct.com) in Hartford, Conn., was recently renovated and expanded to continue serving its growing, loyal customer base. The two-level restaurant space also includes a bar and a semi-private dining room for parties, meetings and more, while an outdoor patio was added to offer additional dining options in the nice weather. Overall, the restaurant offers a comfortable and welcoming ambience. The cuisine is mostly Mediterranean with a touch of Italian, but most importantly the ingredients are fresh daily. The Trinity Restaurant team is friendly, offering top-notch service that has earned the restaurant its tenth consecutive Talk Award. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/trinity-restaurant-hartford.



In addition to earning its tenth consecutive Talk Award, Taj Palace (www.tajpalacestl.com) in Chesterfield, Mo., was recently named a Top 10 Restaurant in Chesterfield according to St. Louis Restaurant Review. A family-owned restaurant, Taj Palace allows Owner PJ to share his love of cooking with others while expanding his skills and cuisine. Its lunch buffet and catering are a primary focus of the restaurant, but excellent customer service is always a key component of any visit to Taj Palace. Visit the restaurant’s Talk Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/taj-palace.



Newly opened in 2019, Mrs. Chicken Nashville Hot Chicken (www.mrschickenaz.com) in Phoenix has an experienced team behind it as the brainchild of Frasher’s Smokehouse owner, George Frasher. The restaurant offers hot chicken in five spice levels, as well as complementary side dishes. With both inside and outside seating available, Mrs. Chicken Nashville Hot Chicken has already made a name for itself in the community, earning a Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction in just its first year in business. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/mrs-chicken-nashville-hot-chicken-phoenix-az.



Talk Award winners are selected based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system that identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.



About The Talk Awards

The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com. Lapeer, MI, December 30, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Talk Awards prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals that provide an excellent customer experience. Recently, it recognized several restaurants around the country that have earned top honors — many for a decade, but one newbie bringing home the award in its first year open.Frasher’s Smokehouse (www.frasherssmokehouse.com) in Phoenix is proud to have been offering BBQ for the masses since 1999. The restaurant is a confluence of traditional BBQ styles and techniques with a Southwestern twist. The authentic smokehouse uses Arizona pecan wood to produce Memphis-style dry-rubbed ribs, Carolina-style pulled pork, and Kansas City delicacies like burnt ends. Additionally, house-made barbecue sauces complement the smoky meats. Southern hospitality is also a focus at Frasher’s Smokehouse, where the team is committed to building relationships one rib at a time. The restaurant has earned 11 consecutive Talk Awards; visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/frashers-smokehouse.Family-owned Trinity Restaurant (www.trinityrestaurantct.com) in Hartford, Conn., was recently renovated and expanded to continue serving its growing, loyal customer base. The two-level restaurant space also includes a bar and a semi-private dining room for parties, meetings and more, while an outdoor patio was added to offer additional dining options in the nice weather. Overall, the restaurant offers a comfortable and welcoming ambience. The cuisine is mostly Mediterranean with a touch of Italian, but most importantly the ingredients are fresh daily. The Trinity Restaurant team is friendly, offering top-notch service that has earned the restaurant its tenth consecutive Talk Award. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/trinity-restaurant-hartford.In addition to earning its tenth consecutive Talk Award, Taj Palace (www.tajpalacestl.com) in Chesterfield, Mo., was recently named a Top 10 Restaurant in Chesterfield according to St. Louis Restaurant Review. A family-owned restaurant, Taj Palace allows Owner PJ to share his love of cooking with others while expanding his skills and cuisine. Its lunch buffet and catering are a primary focus of the restaurant, but excellent customer service is always a key component of any visit to Taj Palace. Visit the restaurant’s Talk Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/taj-palace.Newly opened in 2019, Mrs. Chicken Nashville Hot Chicken (www.mrschickenaz.com) in Phoenix has an experienced team behind it as the brainchild of Frasher’s Smokehouse owner, George Frasher. The restaurant offers hot chicken in five spice levels, as well as complementary side dishes. With both inside and outside seating available, Mrs. Chicken Nashville Hot Chicken has already made a name for itself in the community, earning a Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction in just its first year in business. Visit its Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/mrs-chicken-nashville-hot-chicken-phoenix-az.Talk Award winners are selected based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system that identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com. Contact Information The Talk Awards

Jamie Rawcliffe

877-712-4758



www.thetalkawards.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Talk Awards Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend