Five Diverse Poets Read for Brownstone Poets on Sat., 1/25, at 2:30 p.m. at Park Plaza Restaurant

Brooklyn, NY, December 30, 2019 --(



Saturday, January 25, @ 2:30 P.M.



Park Plaza Restaurant

220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St. and Pineapple Walk

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718 - 596 - 5900



Subways:

Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street

R to Court Street

4 or to 5 Borough Hall



For more directions:

Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.

http://web.mta.info/weekender.html



$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic



Curated by Patricia Carragon



Bios:



Julie Bentsen is a poet and surrealist illustrator from the forgotten realms of Staten Island, which she represented in the 2016 and 2018 National Poetry Slam competition. A student of the Unconscious, her poetry and sketches often stem from dreams and nightmares. As a visual artist she enjoys creating live pen and ink sketches to live poetry, and has done so at events with 3Po3try NYC, Deep Tanks Studios, Post:blank magazine, NYSAI magazine, and Lumen.



Maria Chisolm worked with the late Adolph Caesar with her poetry and actor/play write, Paul Benjamin who both were a big inspiration to her and for her. She has read twice at The Ensemble Theater in New York. She participated in the Los Vegas 20th Anniversary and Symposium Poetry Contest for The International Library of Poetry. She won a poetry contest at the Queens Borough Public Library and has read some of her work on Hugh Hamilton’s Talk Back Radio Show. She has also read at The Drama Book Shop twice in Potpourri, a show directed by Melissa Maxwell. Maria is in several Anthology Books and was in Essence Magazine. Maria currently has a poetry book out called Sudan’s Angels which is available on Amazon, e-book, or from AuthorHouse, and a new book out called Burnt Orange.



Roxanne Hoffman runs the literary press Poets Wear Prada with Jack Cooper. Her words can be found in cyberspace (The IndieFeed Performance Poetry Channel Archive, Pedestal Magzine, New Verse News); set to music (David Morneau’s Love Songs); on the silver screen (2005 indie flick Love and the Vampire); and in print (The Bandana Republic: A Literary Anthology by Gang Members and Their Affiliates; Soft Skull Press; It All Changed in an Instant: More Six-Word Memoirs by Writers Famous & Obscure, Harper Perennial). Her elegiac poem “In Loving Memory,” illustrated by Edward Odwitt, was released as a chapbook in 2011. Their second collaboration, The Little Entomologist, was published in 2018.



Born in Englewood, New Jersey, Freida Jones is a writer of poems, novels, and plays. She is the author of Music Masquerades as Honey in My Hands, a collection of poems centered around jazz. While at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, her play, Lucky Strikes Legacy was produced. More recently, in 2016, Freida performed a dramatic reading of In the Tradition (Amiri Baraka), a tribute to writer at the theater in Gallatin, NYU. She was the producer of a live dramatic performance of Music Masquerades in Harlem in 2017. Participation in workshops: Cave Canem, Women Writers in Bloom, and John Maney’s Finding Your Inner Wisdom keeps her creativity refreshed.



Patricia Carragon

917-679-5002



brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/



