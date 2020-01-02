Eyewear Direct Signs UK Distribution Agreement with Italian Eyewear Brand Rédélé

Press Releases Eyewear Direct (Europe) Ltd. Press Release

Rédélé and Eyewear Direct have signed a distribution agreement to introduce the Rédélé optical frames and sunglasses to the United Kingdom. The Rédélé collection features 32 new and exclusive styles divided between prescription glasses and sunglasses. Masculine and feminine, luxury and street style, the Rédélé collection distinguishes itself by its passion for the craftsmanship of superior eyewear.

London, United Kingdom, January 02, 2020 --



Representatives of Eyewear Direct are available to present the collection to customers immediately.



Using only the highest quality materials and expert Italian craftsmen, Rédélé optical frames and sunglasses are created with the highest attention to detail, combining comfort, lightness and innovation – all fundamental aspects of the brand’s philosophy.



“Eyewear Direct are delighted to be introducing such an amazing eyewear collection to the UK. I am sure UK optical and sunglass retailers will be excited by the design and quality of the frames. Rédélé fits perfectly with our passion to deliver unique and quality eyewear products to our customers. We are excited by this new relationship and look forward to it being a success.” – Brett Waugh, Managing Director – Eyewear Direct



Eyewear Direct (Europe) Ltd. designs, manufactures and distributes eyewear products internationally.



Redele joins Hook LDN and Ashton Riley collections as branded eyewear offered by Eyewear Direct.



Eyewear Direct also designs and manufactures eyewear products for brands across the world.



For further information about Eyewear Direct or any of the brands please use the contact information below:



Brett Waugh

T: +44 (0)2071933334

E: brett@eyewear-direct.net

