Vision & Eyecare News
Observe the latest news on all aspects of vision and eyecare, including leading technology, nutrition, treatment of common disorders, laser surgery, industry changes and innovations. Find news geared toward optometrists, ophthalmologists and opticians as well as patients and industry professionals.
Dr. Susan DiSario Joins Carolina Eyecare Physicians in Bluffton, SC
Renowned local Optometrist Dr. Susan DiSario has joined Carolina Eyecare Physicians’ Bluffton, South Carolina office at 10 William Pope Drive. A native of Ohio, Dr. DiSario earned her Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University College of Optometry and has been caring for patients in... - July 31, 2026 - Carolina Eyecare Physicians
Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities. - July 11, 2026 - Edge Optics
Edge Optics Expands to Loveland — Bringing Elevated Eye Care and Big Community Impact
Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new clinic will begin seeing patients on June 4, 2026. - June 01, 2026 - Edge Optics
Moveon Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion in Advanced Precision Optical Solutions
Moveon Technologies, a global leader in vertically integrated nano/micro-optics and advanced precision engineering, is pleased to announce the appointment of Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer. Desmond brings over three decades of leadership experience across deep-tech, semiconductor, and... - May 01, 2026 - Moveon Technologies
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Ngenuity 3D Visualisation System at Hazari Eye Hospital
Ngenuity 3D visualisation system has been installed at Hazari Eye Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This is a first for the region. Helps in improving safety, efficiency and precision of Phaco Cataract surgery and Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery. - September 02, 2025 - Hazari Eye Hospital
"SMILE Laser Eye Surgery - Next Gen Lasik" - a Book Which Educates to Dispel Fears of Consumers Seeking the Latest Vision Enhancement Surgery
“SMILE Laser Eye Surgery - Next Gen Lasik” educates about the latest SMILE laser vision enhancement surgery. This easy-to-read book walks through a consult, exams and SMILE surgery. It discusses expectations before and after the procedure and the alternatives. - April 24, 2025 - Khanna Vision Institute
Canadian-Based Innovator Dr. Anita Narang of Island Eyecare Leads Canada and the U.S. in Advanced Dry Eye Diagnosis and InMode-Based Treatment Through Helix MedSpa
Dr. Anita Narang of Island Eyecare in Victoria, BC, is recognized as a leading expert in dry eye diagnosis and treatment. Through her integrated clinic, Helix MedSpa, patients receive comprehensive care—from root-cause analysis to in-house InMode-based treatments for conditions like MGD, ocular rosacea, and dermatochalasis. With over 3,500 patients treated, her practice sets a new standard in North American dry eye care. - April 09, 2025 - Island Eyecare
New Development for Early Detection of Macula Degeneration
In July 2024, a macular integrity detection device (AMD Detect, McPartland Medical) was introduced to the US market, and a recent study has shown it to be a safe, well tolerated, and effective means of early detection of macular degeneration. This device offers a new option for managing a condition... - November 15, 2024 - McPartland Medical, LLC
Jennifer Sherrard Debuts Heartwarming Children’s Book, “Jenny’s First Pair of Glasses,” a Fun and Empowering Story That Helps Young Readers Embrace Change
Jennifer Sherrard, a passionate storyteller proudly announces the release of her debut children's book, "Jenny's First Pair of Glasses." The book marks a significant milestone in Jennifer's literary journey, capturing the hearts of young readers and their families with its touching narrative and vibrant illustrations. Follow the story of Jenny, a young girl who embarks on an eye-opening adventure when she receives her first pair of glasses. - November 13, 2024 - Jennifer Sherrard
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
OcuSci Inc. Secures Secures Second Utility Patent for Innovative Dry Eye Treatment
OcuSci Inc., a leader in dry eye treatments, announced the granting of a second utility patent for the MGrx Dry Eye Treatment System. Dry eye syndrome affects millions globally and is one of the leading reason for patients to visit a vision clinic. The MGrx offers a clinically proven solution to those suffering from dry eye while also reducing the cost of in-clinic treatment in comparison to existing technologies. - October 04, 2024 - OcuSci Inc.
Uswing Mojing is the New Title Sponsor of Junior World Golf Championships
Uswing Mojing eyewear and its lead ambassador Rose Zhang will be part of the festivities, including the 2025 championship in San Diego. - September 11, 2024 - Uswing
Cleinman National Meeting Focuses on Empowerment
Cleinman Performance Partners held its semi-annual Network meeting on May 30 - 31 at the Hilton DFW Lakes Conference Center in Dallas, TX. The focus and theme of the meeting was “Empowerment” as it relates to the eyecare industry and specifically, what that means for independent eyecare... - June 12, 2024 - Cleinman Performance Partners
Bod Lenses Receives Certification to Enter USA Lenses Manufacturing Market
Bod Lenses, a leading manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses in Northern Europe, is proud to announce it has received certification from Innovative Visual Products LLC via COLTS laboratories that it is complaint with FDA document 21 CFR 801.410. This significant achievement demonstrates the company's... - May 27, 2024 - Bod Lenses
Elegant Hoopoe Weight Loss Center Introduces IV Therapy to Enhance Client Experience
elegant hoopoe Weight Loss Center, renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional weight loss solutions in an elegant and professional setting, is proud to announce the addition of IV therapy to its range of services. This new offering is designed to further support clients in achieving their... - May 07, 2024 - Elegant Hoopoe
AMD Stopper, a New Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Seeks Partnerships with Manufacturers in the Healthcare Industry
California inventor of oral treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, a common eye disease which affects tens of millions globally, is working tirelessly to bring his formulation to market. - March 20, 2024 - AMD Stopper
iView Therapeutics Inc. Announced FDA’s Clearance of IND Application for IVW-1001 Ophthalmic Eyelid Wipe to Treat Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease
iView Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative treatments for ocular diseases, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared iView’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application to for the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical... - March 11, 2024 - iView Therapeutics Inc.
IVIEW Announces Presentation of Positive Topline Results in Phase II Clinical Study of IVIEW-1201 for the Treatment of Bacterial Conjunctivitis at ARVO 2024
IVIEW Therapeutics Inc. announces to present the positive topline result in the Phase II Clinical Study of IVIEW-1201 for the Treatment of Bacterial Conjunctivitis in the upcoming 2024 ARVO (The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) national meeting in Seattle, WA. The Presentation... - February 28, 2024 - iView Therapeutics Inc.
Preferred Family Medicine Announces Exciting Developments: New Location, Team Expansion, and Introduction of a Concierge Optometry Practice
In a significant development, Preferred Family Medicine has announced its relocation to a new, modern facility and the expansion of its medical team, reaffirming its commitment to providing top-tier healthcare services in Reno. New Location for Enhanced Patient Care The practice is set to move to... - January 09, 2024 - Preferred Family Medicine
Cleinman National Meeting Focuses on Transformation through AI
Cleinman Performance Partners held its semi-annual network meeting on November 9-10 at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, TN. The focus and theme of the meeting was “Transformation” as it relates to the eyecare industry and specifically, what that means for independent eyecare practice... - November 18, 2023 - Cleinman Performance Partners
Jason Woody, President and CEO of Lions World Vision Institute Celebrates 33 Years of Growth and Success
Jason K. Woody, the Lions World Vision Institute President and CEO, marks 33 years of dedicated service. Alongside his committed team, he has played a pivotal role in delivering the "gift of sight" to more than 500,000 individuals globally. His unwavering dedication to aiding the visually impaired is evident through his three-decade-long tenure with the Lions World Vision Institute. - November 17, 2023 - Lions World Vision Institute
Zeelool Launches Social Marketing Method to Interact with Users
Zeelool, the famous frame and glasses manufacturer and seller, have 2500+ styles of eyeglasses and sunglasses with high quality and an affordable price for people. Recently, Zeelool has launched its own social media marketing method to conduct in-depth interaction and understanding with its users. - October 09, 2023 - Zeelool
Retirement Reception for Dr. Deborah Flanagan, Introducing Dr. Caleb Saint Jean
Dr. Caleb Saint Jean will be hosting a Retirement Reception for Dr. Deborah Flanagan at Eyes on Central, 4940 Central Avenue, on Tuesday, June 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - June 23, 2023 - Eyes on Central
MPFI Researcher Receives Prominent Award to Launch New Lab
The Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience announces that Dr. Madineh Sarvestani has been named a Freeman Hrabowski Scholar by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The award provides up to $8.6 million for five to 10 years to support outstanding early-career faculty members who have strong potential to become leaders in the field and who are committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in science through their mentorship of trainees from populations underrepresented in science. - May 09, 2023 - Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience
Vision Industry Leaders Join Percept Corporation
Dr. Alan Glazier and Dr. Dorothy Hitchmoth to Lead Vision Technology/Clinical Expansion in Augmented Perception™ - May 03, 2023 - Percept
Strak Eyewear by Teka Sweeps Vision Expo East with Double Win: Favorite Product Award and People's Choice Award
Teka has reason to celebrate after winning two prestigious awards for their Strak Amsterdam collection at Vision Expo East. The company was awarded the Favorite Product Award and the People's Choice Award, which are a testament to the exceptional quality and design of their eyewear products. - April 13, 2023 - Teka Eyewear
Dr. Ainhoa de Federico to Receive Honorary Doctorate; International Award Recognizes Achievements in Natural Vision and Holistic Health & Healing
Creator of the ClearSight Method of natural vision improvement, Dr. Ainhoa de Federico is one of the world’s leading holistic natural vision educators. Her dedication to research, education, teaching and social impact has had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals in more than 200 countries, and her work has inspired many in the health and wellness community. - March 14, 2023 - Dr. Ainhoa de Federico
KG Invicta Services Appoints Mr. Jeremy M. Brooks as SVP USA & LATAM
KG Invicta Services (KGiS), a leader in medical practice, business process consulting and management services (BPCM), has announced the appointment of Mr. Jeremy M. Brooks as the Senior Vice President of USA & LATAM. - February 13, 2023 - KG Invicta Service
Baillie Russell Brown Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Baillie Russell Brown Baillie Russell Brown is the... - December 09, 2022 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Baillie Russell Brown Selected as a Top Executive for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has once again been named as a Top Executive by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Baillie Russell Brown Baillie Russell Brown is the director... - October 14, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Serengeti Sunglasses Now Offering All of Its Premier Lens Technologies in Prescription Lenses
Serengeti Sunglasses, a leading maker of lifestyle and fashion sunglasses with photochromic lenses, is expanding its RX program so more consumers with prescription lenses can experience the lens technology. - September 30, 2022 - Serengeti
Baillie Russell Brown Selected as a Top Executive for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has once again been named as a Top Executive by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Baillie Russell Brown Baillie Russell Brown is the director... - September 29, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
2022 Crystal Vision Awards
Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) is excited to announce the award recipients for the Crystal Vision Awards. Since 2007, LEBW has honored advocates of donation who have shown commitment and dedication to raising awareness and educating communities on the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation. - September 03, 2022 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin
Baillie Russell Brown Named an Influential Business Professional by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has been named an Influential Business Professional by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Baillie Russell Brown Baillie Russell Brown is the... - August 16, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Registration is Now Open for the 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference
SAE Media Group reports: The 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference is set to return in November 2022 with a key focus on drug delivery and gene therapy. - July 17, 2022 - SAE Media Group
Baillie Russell Brown Celebrated as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has been celebrated as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Baillie Russell Brown Baillie Russell... - June 22, 2022 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Baillie Russell Brown Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Baillie Russell Brown Baillie Russell Brown is the... - May 11, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Gamer Advantage Announces Collaboration with Genusee
Two Michigan-based eyewear companies come together to promote and provide sustainable eyewear products with a purpose. - April 04, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
Gamer Advantage Delivers Better Sleep and Innovative Science for a Generation Working, Living, and Playing in Front of Screens
Gamer Advantage, the premier developer of blue light glasses, is expanding production and distribution with its new location in Walled Lake, Michigan. With this larger facility, CEO Bryan Reedy is preparing his team for new partnerships and bigger sales as the sleep epidemic continues to escalate... - March 31, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
Dr. Sadiqa Stelzner, M.D., FACS is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as a Top 100 Doctor in the Field of Ophthalmology
Dr. Sadiqa Stelzner, M.D., FACS is due to be featured in the Top 100 Doctors Magazine, 2022 Q2 Edition, and is being honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Doctor of the Year in the State of California. - February 23, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Baillie Russell Brown Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Baillie Russell Brown of Santa Barbara, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Baillie Russell Brown Baillie Russell Brown is... - February 18, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
EnChroma Glasses That Help People with Color Blindness Now Offered at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering EnChroma glasses to millions of people who suffer from color blindness through BestBuy.com. - February 16, 2022 - EnChroma
Creative Ad Agency, SPREAD and Western Dental and Orthodontics Team Up to Launch the I Love Western Dental and I Love Brident Campaigns
Top Los Angeles creative advertising agency, SPREAD, teams up with Western Dental & Orthodontics to launch the I Love Western Dental and I Love Brident campaigns, which will focus on brand-oriented entertainment content creation and distribution. - November 08, 2021 - SPREAD
SMi Group's 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference - Event Starts in Less Than 3 Weeks
SMi Group reports: With less than 3 weeks until the 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs conference, the brochure has been updated. - November 03, 2021 - SAE Media Group
AACO Announces New President
Dr. Melonie Clemmons begins her term as President of the association. - October 26, 2021 - AACO
Elevate Your Game with Sports Vision Training
Eye doctor and graduate of SUNY College of Optometry puts the focus on helping athletes of all ages and levels improve performance through sports vision training. - October 08, 2021 - State University of NY College of Optometry
Digital Diagnostics to Become a Florida Association of ACOs Member
FLAACOs welcomes Digital Diagnostics as their newest strategic member. - September 16, 2021 - Florida Association of ACOs
Cape & Islands Occupational Health & Medicine Services Now Open to Individuals and Businesses on Cape Cod
Cape & Islands Occupational Health, a division of Cape Cod Orthopaedics & Physical Therapy, has re-opened in Hyannis. CAIOM can partner with businesses to develop a customized plan to meet the specific needs of companies and their employees. A variety of services are offered, including... - August 25, 2021 - Cape & Islands Occupational Health