New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct

SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses

Wilmington Eye Announces Plans for New Location in Scotts Hill to Increase Accessibility to Patient Care The growing needs of the community are at the heart of changes as locally owned medical practice strengthens its resolve to excellence in patient care and increased access to specialty services. - November 17, 2019 - Wilmington Eye

Wilmington Eye Announces Plans for New Ambulatory Surgery Facility in Wilmington Wilmington Eye’s new surgery center will give patients across eastern North Carolina access to high-quality, specialized surgical services at a lower cost. - November 17, 2019 - Wilmington Eye

Vision Direct Australia Joins the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2019 Vision Direct, one of Australia's leading eyewear retailers, will kick off their Click Frenzy Sale, starting Tuesday at 7 pm (AEST). The 29-hour sale will conclude at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, November 13. Click Frenzy is recognised as Australia’s first and largest national online shopping... - November 13, 2019 - Vision Direct

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Temos Announces Accreditation Standards for Community Pharmacies Dedicated to “Safe and effective medicines for all” - September 25, 2019 - Temos International GmbH

Optometry Conference Reveals Secrets of Practicing Without Vision Plans Oneonta, NY - Cleinman Performance Partners (CPP), one of the nation's leading Optometric business development consulting organizations, has announced that its November 2019 conference will provide guidance for Optometrists who want to reduce their reliance on low margin, high maintenance vision plans. The... - September 10, 2019 - Cleinman Performance Partners

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Speaker Interview Released for SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs Conference 2019 Ophthalmic Drugs conference speaker interview. - September 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Learn How Successful Leadership Development Can Produce a Winning Team Cleinman Performance Partners (CPP), one of the nation's leading Optometric business development consulting organizations, has announced a unique one-day conference in October to help practice owners, managers or key team leaders explore new methods of team leadership and turn their team into a cohesive... - August 25, 2019 - Cleinman Performance Partners

Optometry Conference to Focus on the Transition of Your Business. National Practice Transitions Conference Provides Support for Crucial Decisions. Cleinman Performance Partners (CPP), one of the nation's leading Optometric business development consulting organizations, has announced that their upcoming meeting will provide guidance for optometrists who wish to transition their practices. The National Practice Transitions Conference, one in a series... - August 01, 2019 - Cleinman Performance Partners

New Classes, New Glasses: Start the School Year Right MyEyeDr. encourages annual eye exams for all students to detect early signs of myopia. - July 24, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

Learn Marketing Strategies for Your Optometry Practice Cleinman Performance Partners (CPP), one of the nation's leading Optometric business development consulting organizations, has announced a unique one-day conference in September to help optometrists acquire the key elements to develop a successful marketing strategy. The National Eyecare Marketing Conference... - July 05, 2019 - Cleinman Performance Partners

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

IrisVision Awarded the Federal Supply Schedule Contract Award with Veterans Affairs IrisVision successfully qualified for the VA (Veteran Affairs) FSS Contract Award, thereby providing veterans, active duty military personal and all eligible government agencies, the chance to avail IrisVision on a significant discount. The VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Program establishes long-term... - June 22, 2019 - IrisVision

This National Sunglasses Day, #ThrowShade for Proper UV Eye Protection with MyEyeDr. MyEyeDr. shares the dos and don’ts for staying safe and stylish this summer. - June 15, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

5 Steps to Lower Your Risk of Eye Disease Highlighting how eye diseases, eye conditions and vision loss can be preventable with regular eye care. - May 23, 2019 - Chalant Sunglasses LLC

Isis, an 18 Year Old, Defeating Optic Nerve Damage with a Revolutionary Low Vision Aids When she was 5 years old, she got diagnosed with a brain tumor. The good thing was her diagnosis, that finally somebody identified what was wrong with her; but the bad thing – the tumor destroyed most of her optic nerves, leaving her with a 13 year (and counting) battle with low vision. For an active and brilliant student in the prime of her life, everything had turned into a struggle. - May 16, 2019 - IrisVision

Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation Advocates at 2019 Crystal Vision Awards Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) hosted its annual Crystal Vision Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Noah’s Event Venue in Madison, Wisconsin. Since 2007, LEBW has honored advocates of donation who have shown commitment and dedication to raising awareness and educating communities on... - May 14, 2019 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

The Next Generation "IrisVision 3.0" Launched to Help the Visually Impaired and Legally Blind See Again IrisVision, a California-based startup, recently released "IrisVision 3.0," an updated version of a revolutionary low vision solution introduced a couple of years ago. This new release, being referred as "The Next Generation IrisVision," packs a handful of innovative solutions, further... - April 07, 2019 - IrisVision

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Bausch... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and highly... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Are Antioxidants the Solution to Burning and Itchy Eyes? A recently published study in The Ocular Surface journal authored by Experimentica Ltd. in collaboration with researchers from Loyola University Chicago and the University of Missouri – Kansas City suggests that a topical antioxidant formulation can improve the pathological signs associated with dry-eye disease. - March 26, 2019 - Experimentica Ltd

How to Reduce the Impact of Harmful Blue Light on Your Eyes MyEyeDr. shares four tips for safer digital device consumption. - March 01, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

Optometry Conference Reveals Secrets of Practicing Without Vision Plans National Exiting Vision Plans Conference Provides Support for Reduced Reliance Cleinman Performance Partners (CPP), one of the nation's leading Optometric business development consulting organizations, has announced that its April and May 2019 meetings will provide guidance for Optometrists who want to reduce their reliance on low margin, high maintenance Vision Plans. The National... - February 17, 2019 - Cleinman Performance Partners

First Patients in Arizona Receive Experimental Stem Cell Treatment for Eye Disease Retinal Consultants of Arizona & the Retinal Research Institute – one of the nation’s leading retina & vitreous clinical research and patient treatment facilities – is proud to announce that Dr. Pravin U. Dugel has conducted the first stem cell therapy treatment for patients... - February 11, 2019 - Retinal Consultants of Arizona

Optometry Conference to Focus on "Getting Out" of the Business National Practice Transitions Conference Provides Support for Crucial Decisions Cleinman Performance Partners (CPP), one of the nation's leading Optometric business development consulting organizations, has announced that its April and May 2019 meetings will provide guidance for optometrists who wish to transition their practices. The Practice Transitions Conference, one in a series... - February 09, 2019 - Cleinman Performance Partners

Acuity Eyecare Group Expedites Digital Transformation Using Nividous’ Robotic Process Automation Acuity Eyecare Group, a leading eyecare platform, significantly improves the process efficiency of its client facing and back office operations with a successful implementation of Nividous’ Robotic Process Automation solution. - January 25, 2019 - Nividous Software Solutions

Chalant Eyewear Announces the Grand Opening of Their New Eyewear Store & Lounge High Quality Men & Women Prescription and Non-prescription Eyeglasses, Sunglasses, and Reading Glasses. - January 22, 2019 - Chalant Sunglasses LLC

Cleinman Performance Partners Celebrates 30 Year Milestone in the Optometry Industry Cleinman Performance Partners is celebrating 30 years in the optometry business. From humble beginnings as a one-man consultancy founded in 1989 by President Alan Cleinman, the firm has grown to become the leading business development consultancy for larger optometry practices. The firm assists its clients... - January 10, 2019 - Cleinman Performance Partners

This New Year, Set Your Sights on Healthy Eyes Eye exams provide key insights to detect disease early, including glaucoma. - January 10, 2019 - MyEyeDr.

RNA Therapy Improves Vision in Child Blindness; Hear More About Recent Developments in RNA Therapy at RNA Therapeutics 2019 SMi Reports: In light of recent developments in the field of RNA Therapy, SMi’s 10th Annual RNA Therapeutics is set to deliver the latest advancements in February this year. - January 04, 2019 - SMi Group

Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data of DSP-Visulex Published in Current Eye Research Aciont Inc. announced today that data from the clinical study of the DSP-Visulex technology is published online ahead of print in Current Eye Research. Reference: Papangkorn K, Truett KR, Vitale AT, Jhaveri C, Scales DK, Foster CS, Montieth A, Higuchi JW, Brar B, Higuchi WI. Novel dexamethasone sodium phosphate treatment (DSP-Visulex) for noninfectious anterior uveitis: a randomized phase I/II clinical trial. Current Eye Research. - December 06, 2018 - Aciont Inc.

Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin Honors Those Who Gave the Gift of Sight Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin held its annual Legacy of Sight ceremony, which honored families and their loved ones, who gave the gift of sight through eye donation. The event, held at the Overture Center in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, began with a welcome from Stacey Troha, Interim Executive Director at Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin. “Know that your loved one’s gift has brought peace of mind, reduced anxiety and stress. No more will a recipient wonder if they counted money correctly, reached... - November 13, 2018 - Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin

The Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. Hosted Its 12th Annual Thomas Hartig Dining in the Dark The Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. hosted its 12th Annual Thomas Hartig Dining in the Dark event. Dining in the Dark is a unique three-course meal in complete darkness accompanied by live entertainment and a silent auction. In memory of Thomas Hartig, the "Inspirational Community Member" award was created by FOCB and is given to an inspirational blind person at the event. Jason Goldfield was the award winner this year. - November 10, 2018 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.

SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs: Queen's University Belfast and Santen to Present Opening Keynote Hear from Queen's University Belfast and Santen as they present the opening addresses in London on 26 – 27 November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - SMi Group

Annual Eye Exams Play a Key Role in Early Detection of Diabetes Nearly 25 percent of Americans with diabetes don’t know it. - October 17, 2018 - MyEyeDr.

New Horizon for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Dystrophy Advancements in cell gene therapy for inherited retinal Dystrophy - October 12, 2018 - SMi Group

Jewelers Direct Welcomes Orbis International as Charity Partner in Bling for Blindness Benefit Auction The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital will receive a portion of the funds raised from ongoing auction. - October 04, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Jewelers Direct Launches Bling For Blindness Benefit Auction 100 independent retail jewelers join together to bring sparkling change to how the world sees. - September 21, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs: Queen's University Belfast and Santen to Present Opening Keynote Hear from Queen's University Belfast and Santen as they present the opening addresses this November. Day 1 – Opening Keynote Address: New Strategies for Treating Retinal Vascular Diseases Retinal vascular diseases are a leading cause of blindness in the Western world. Advancement in the clinical... - September 08, 2018 - SMi Group

Industry News with an Exclusive Interview from Aerie Pharmaceuticals for SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs 2018 SMi is delighted to have interviewed Mitchell de Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals regarding his thoughts and experiences within the ophthalmology space. Mitchell A. (Mitch) deLong holds the position of Vice President, Chemistry at Aerie Pharmaceuticals as well as Adjunct Professor... - August 06, 2018 - SMi Group

WAVTC Announces New Location in Spokane, WA The newer, larger Spokane clinic is directed by Dr. Rikson Zollinger, OD. - August 02, 2018 - Washington Vision Therapy Centers

Exclusive Interview Released from Santen for SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs 2018 SMi is delighted to have interviewed speaker Naj Sharif, Executive Director and Head, Global Alliances & External Research, Santen regarding his thoughts and experiences within the ophthalmology space. Naj Sharif, PhD, FARVO, FBPhS was educated and trained in England at Southampton University with... - July 20, 2018 - SMi Group

Katherine E. Paton Honored as 2018 Professional of the Year in Ocular Oncology Dr. Katherine E. Paton, of Vancouver, British Columbia, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Ocular Oncology. - June 29, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who