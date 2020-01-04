Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’all (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale

Mooresville, NC, January 04, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Just in time for the College National Football Championship kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited release of it’s RoY’all Championship Ale at their Mooresville tasting room on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-7 pm. RoY’all is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of Orange (of course). The beer is available for purchase in growlers and 16 ounce cans. Owner and brewer Tony Philipp is excited with the re-release of the RoY’all saying, “The RoY’all is brewed to celebrate Clemson’s achievements and based on its tremendous demand after last year’s Clemson victory, it is suggested that customers call ahead for reservations and availability.” The beer carries a 5.7% ABV and 29 IBU.
Jolly Roger Brew (JRB) is a veteran owned and operated brewery located at 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville. JRB offers limited, custom and exclusive batches of Ale. For more information please visit www.jollyrogerbrew and Facebook @jollyrogerbrew or call (704) 769-0305.