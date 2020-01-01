Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is Giving Youth a Voice

Press Releases Ghana Talks Radio Press Release

Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is an online radio station providing news on entertainment, music, photography, politics, lifestyle, etc.

Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is basically a community-based platform run by young Ghanaians living in the United Kingdom and Ghana. The company has its own house staff reporters based in Ghana. In addition to that, Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) accepts contributions from external contributors and guests who are willing to share their talents with the entire community. This is an unparalleled opportunity for students and recent graduates who want to build a career in multimedia but lack a track record. It can a starting point for them to achieve their dreams.



London, United Kingdom, January 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is an online radio station announcing the latest news on entertainment, music, photography, politics, lifestyle, etc. Although currently it is serving news, the main aim of the platform is to become an online radio station and include breaking news and news analysis. This is a community-based initiative by a group of dynamic and enthusiastic individuals based in Ghana and other parts of the world. The UK based founder of the radio station, Mr. Taye Oyelekan says, "Although the platform is run by the people of Ghana, it aims to serve with entertaining content to the whole African community and diaspora living all over the world."

Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is basically a community-based platform run by young Ghanaians living in the United Kingdom and Ghana. The company has its own house staff reporters based in Ghana. In addition to that, Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) accepts contributions from external contributors and guests who are willing to share their talents with the entire community. This is an unparalleled opportunity for students and recent graduates who want to build a career in multimedia but lack a track record. It can a starting point for them to achieve their dreams.

The founder of the Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) has a commitment to provide an opportunity for voices to be heard. Therefore, in addition to their in-house journalists, any young individual can participate and contribute to the community to attract a global audience. They can use the content they have shared with Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) as their portfolio for future references they may need to find a suitable job after becoming fully qualified. Management has a plan to add a community forum in the platform where the masses can ask their questions or post solutions from experts. The proposed forum can be a meeting point for people with similar interests living in different parts of the world.

Contact Information
Ghana Talks Radio
Taye Oyelekan
+44 07984646360
https://www.ghanatalksradio.com

Taye Oyelekan

+44 07984646360



https://www.ghanatalksradio.com



