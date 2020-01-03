2019 Year in Review – Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Nashville Chapter

Press Releases CCHR Nashville Press Release

2019 saw the expansion of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, Nashville Chapter, carrying out the work of the international organization in the Southeast United States.

CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health industry watchdog whose mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. It works to ensure patient and consumer protections are enacted and upheld as there is rampant abuse in the field of mental health. In this role, CCHR has helped to enact more than 150 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive mental health practices since it was formed five decades ago. For more information on CCHR, visit cchrnashville.org. Nashville, TN, January 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Nashville Chapter began the year with a special event held in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day where chapter members held a workshop on overcoming past trauma. Community members were invited to learn ways to deal with past trauma, and how to overcome this through natural health tips and exercises.CCHR Nashville then took its message of human rights for those being abused in the field of mental illness to a community event in the Edgehill neighborhood and to events for parents and educators including a Social and Emotional Learning Conference. Volunteers distributed fliers and spoke to people who have been victims of abuse in psychiatric hands.In the Fall, CCHR premiered the new gripping documentary ECT: Therapy or Torture, in which victims of ECT tell of the irreparable damage of blasting a person’s brain with as much as 640 volts of electricity. One victim can’t remember her name or address, another lost 50 points of IQ, and a third was given the treatment for depression after the birth of her baby.A Board Member of CCHR Nashville said, “CCHR volunteers are excited about all of the activity in 2019, but there is much more work to be done. People are getting hurt every day at the hands of psychiatrists. They must be brought to account for their actions.” Those who have experienced abuse are encouraged to visit cchrnashville.org and fill out the “report abuse” form.CCHR is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health industry watchdog whose mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. It works to ensure patient and consumer protections are enacted and upheld as there is rampant abuse in the field of mental health. In this role, CCHR has helped to enact more than 150 laws protecting individuals from abusive or coercive mental health practices since it was formed five decades ago. For more information on CCHR, visit cchrnashville.org. Contact Information CCHR Nashville

