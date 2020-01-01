Home Buyers Can Get Limited-Time Savings During the Toll Brothers' New Year New Home Event

Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Erie, CO, January 01, 2020 --(



“January is the perfect time to buy a Toll Brothers home and take advantage of these incentives,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We have new homes, home sites and 20 quick-delivery homes available in the most desirable Colorado communities - from Fort Collins to Douglas County.”



To take advantage of the limited-time incentives, interested buyers must make a deposit between Jan. 1 and 24. Incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.



Participating communities in Colorado are:

- The Hills at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 720-379-7829

- The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031

- Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470), 303-708-1856

- Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227

- Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (near Highway 287 and Erie Parkway), 303-209-0002 (Vistas Collection) and 720-543-8655 (Retreat Collection)

- North Hill in Thornton (near 144th and Holly), 720-907-1922

- Vistas and The Retreat at Southshore (near the Aurora Reservoir), 720-500-0077

- The Timbers in Parker, 720-828-8825

- Candelas in Northwest Arvada (near Indiana and West 96th Avenue), 720-899-4825

- Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony in Timnath (near I-25 and Harmony Road), 970-372-2777



Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list. † Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named National Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



