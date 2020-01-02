TechFlow Wins Position on Blanket Purchase Agreement from U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Press Releases TechFlow Press Release

Company will provide digital services in support of the OCIO’s mandate to modernize, optimize and improve services through innovative IT solutions.

San Diego, CA, January 02, 2020 --(



The objective of this BPA is to obtain highly specialized technical contractor support services to assist the OCIO in accomplishing its vision of customer-centric service delivery. The scope of this effort includes the contractor support services necessary to provide a full range of information technology (IT) and program support services resulting in secure utility computing service delivery featuring innovation and re-use.



“We are excited to work with the DHS OCIO on its effort to modernize services,” said Robert Baum, TechFlow CEO. “For us, working with a leadership team that is laser focused on bringing new technologies into their business to help them be more effective at servicing our nation is a perfect fit. As a growing mid-sized firm, TechFlow can support and expedite the large enterprise Mode 1 to Mode 2 IT journey without losing the focus on real innovation and true agile delivery practices at execution. We are very appreciative that the OCIO has placed their trust in us to provide assistance on these critical initiatives.”



“By focusing on the delivery of digital transformational services in a multi-cloud environment and pushing Mode 2 principles, DHS leadership has created an environment for success,” said Mike Harp, TechFlow CTO.



About TechFlow

Contact Information TechFlow

Robert Baum

858-412-8000

techflow.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

cynthia@cgcommunications.com

Robert Baum

858-412-8000



techflow.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

cynthia@cgcommunications.com



