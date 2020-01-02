PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TechFlow Wins Position on Blanket Purchase Agreement from U.S. Department of Homeland Security


Company will provide digital services in support of the OCIO’s mandate to modernize, optimize and improve services through innovative IT solutions.

San Diego, CA, January 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, today announced it has been awarded a position on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Architecture, Development, and Platform Technical Services (ADaPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) No. 70RTAC19A00000012. This is a multiple award contract vehicle for ADaPTS in support of the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). TechFlow was selected as one of four awardees for the ADaPTs BPA where the total value of the BPAs across the four awardees totals $265M. TechFlow’s BPA was awarded under TechFlow’s current GSA IT Schedule 70 (Contract Number 47QTCA19D0048) for Special Item Number (SIN) 132-51 for Information Technology Professional Services.

The objective of this BPA is to obtain highly specialized technical contractor support services to assist the OCIO in accomplishing its vision of customer-centric service delivery. The scope of this effort includes the contractor support services necessary to provide a full range of information technology (IT) and program support services resulting in secure utility computing service delivery featuring innovation and re-use.

“We are excited to work with the DHS OCIO on its effort to modernize services,” said Robert Baum, TechFlow CEO. “For us, working with a leadership team that is laser focused on bringing new technologies into their business to help them be more effective at servicing our nation is a perfect fit. As a growing mid-sized firm, TechFlow can support and expedite the large enterprise Mode 1 to Mode 2 IT journey without losing the focus on real innovation and true agile delivery practices at execution. We are very appreciative that the OCIO has placed their trust in us to provide assistance on these critical initiatives.”

“By focusing on the delivery of digital transformational services in a multi-cloud environment and pushing Mode 2 principles, DHS leadership has created an environment for success,” said Mike Harp, TechFlow CTO.

About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is a 25-year old, employee-owned organization defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. For more information, visit www.TechFlow.com
Contact Information
TechFlow
Robert Baum
858-412-8000
Contact
techflow.com
Media Contact:
Cynthia Guiang
cynthia@cgcommunications.com

