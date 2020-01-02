Blume TV Signs Agreement with Verizon Digital Media to Power Its Ad Distribution

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, January 02, 2020 --(



Blume TV will utilize the Verizon Digital Media Services Video Streaming service to ingest, encode, package and deliver linear and streaming video ads to audiences across devices and to reach the fast-growing segment of next-generation television services. “Next-generation linear platforms such as Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and YouTube TV are expected to replace up to 20% of existing cable and satellite subscriber homes within the next three years,” said Brooke Williams, EVP of Digital Experience for Blume TV.



“Verizon Digital Media Services’s proven track record with the world’s leading broadcasters and online brands, will enable us to achieve the quality and reliability needed as we expand into exciting new markets. We take pride in offering services that enable content providers like Blume TV to go-to-market with OTT linear channels quickly, cost-effectively - and most importantly, in a manner that delivers the highest quality of content to viewers on their mobile and connected devices,” said Melissa Helm, for Verizon Digital Media Services. “Through our end-to-end digital media platform, our customers have access to the critical resources that will enable them to effectively scale and monetize content, including innovative features such as server side ad insertion.” The addition of content available through the Verizon Digital Media Services’ platform comes amidst several recent announcements by Blume TV on the expansion of its world-class OTT infrastructure, including the addition of DRM support from Google, Apple and Microsoft, as well as device footprint expansions to more than 60 Million devices including Google Chromecast, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV to be released over the first two quarters of the year.



About Blume

Blume is a Digital Media company built for an audience of curios thinkers, profiling what’s new and next in the world around us through its digital streaming platform Blume TV.



Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blume.tv



