The Outside at North Coast Repertory Theatre

The Outsider previews begin Wednesday, February 19. Opening Night on Saturday, February 22, at 8pm. A new Preview Matinee has been added on Friday, February 21, at 2pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, February 28, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through March 22, 2020. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $46 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $57; Sun Night - $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on March 11 at 2pm - $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, to purchase tickets. Solana Beach, CA, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Outsider, by Paul Slade Smith, is a satire of modern American politics and will make its West Coast premiere at North Coast Repertory Theatre.David Ellenstein directs Louis Lotorto,* Max Macke, John Seibert,* Natalie Storrs,* Jacque Wilke,* Christopher M. Williams,* and Shana Wride* in The Outsider. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Philip Korth (Props) and Peter Herman (Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.The Outsider previews begin Wednesday, February 19. Opening Night on Saturday, February 22, at 8pm. A new Preview Matinee has been added on Friday, February 21, at 2pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, February 28, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through March 22, 2020. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $46 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $52; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $57; Sun Night - $49. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on March 11 at 2pm - $52. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, to purchase tickets. Contact Information North Coast Repertory Theatre

