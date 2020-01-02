zobi Awarded $100,000 Amazon Grant

Press Releases zobi Press Release

zobi today announced they had been awarded a $100,000 grant from Amazon to use their Amazon Web Services, offering highly scalable compute for this IoT cybersecurity startup.

London, United Kingdom, January 02, 2020



“This incredibly generous grant helps zobi accelerate deployment and gives us scope to scale to hundreds of thousands of users in a concise timeframe,” says Scott Lever, Founder at zobi.



Smart homes need smart cybersecurity:

- Works with any broadband supplier

- Works alongside existing anti-virus and firewalls

- Protection for IoT connected devices, e.g. security cameras, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, printers.



zobi will be taking pre-orders from January 2020 at £79 on Kickstarter and IndieGoGo. For more information on zobi, visit www.zobi.io



Scott Lever

+44 20 3369 596



zobi.io



