zobi

Press Release

zobi Awarded $100,000 Amazon Grant


zobi today announced they had been awarded a $100,000 grant from Amazon to use their Amazon Web Services, offering highly scalable compute for this IoT cybersecurity startup.

London, United Kingdom, January 02, 2020

“This incredibly generous grant helps zobi accelerate deployment and gives us scope to scale to hundreds of thousands of users in a concise timeframe,” says Scott Lever, Founder at zobi.

Smart homes need smart cybersecurity:
- Works with any broadband supplier
- Works alongside existing anti-virus and firewalls
- Protection for IoT connected devices, e.g. security cameras, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, printers.

zobi will be taking pre-orders from January 2020 at £79 on Kickstarter and IndieGoGo. For more information on zobi, visit www.zobi.io

About zobi: 1.8 billion data records are sold on the dark web each year, one is probably yours. Hackers and hacker bots target the weakest link which is often you, on your device, in your home. We use Artificial Intelligence to analyse your home WiFi network to spot suspicious activity and give advice on how to stay cyber safe.
Contact Information
zobi
Scott Lever
+44 20 3369 596
Contact
zobi.io

