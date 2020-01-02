BluePrint Data Celebrates "Perfect 2020 Vision for Internet Filtering and Security"

BluePrint Data believes all users of the Internet have a right to an open, free, and safe Internet. One free from malware, spyware, emails with links to fraudulent sites, and other harmful content. This "Perfect Vision" of a safe and secure internet is obtainable in 2020 with a simple paradigm shift. Instead of trying to block or filter content from domains, some of which shut down and move their content hourly, use a domain white list.

Jacksonville, FL, January 02, 2020 --(



As a website / URL Content Filtering provider of OEM Internet Filtering technologies and services having served the market for over 20 years, BluePrint Data has witnessed a revolution in the cloud market and has contributed to its growth, having had cloud services embedded into their product offerings since inception. Today, they are a global leader enabling their customers to provide high quality and low-cost internet filtering solutions, either standalone or integrated, to their end users. This 20-year history offers them a unique perspective for a “Perfect 2020 Vision of Internet Filtering and Security.”



BluePrint Data believes all users of the Internet have a right to an open, free, and safe Internet. One free from malware, spyware, emails with links to fraudulent sites, and other harmful content. This “Perfect Vision” of a safe and secure internet is obtainable in 2020 with a simple paradigm shift. Instead of trying to block or filter content from domains, some of which shut down and move their content hourly, use a domain white list.



By using people to independent review web domains, you can create the most accurate system available, including one with Zero False Positives (BluePrint Data provides a Zero False Positive Guarantee). Having completed internet web site content reviews for two decades BluePrint Data is uniquely positioned to extend its web page classification information to provide domain classifications and verifications.



BluePrint Data completes 100% of its website reviews with trained human reviewers and is the most trusted Website content authority in the world. In fact, other Internet Filtering companies contract with BluePrint Data to complete web site / URL content reviews to improve their filter databases or when their automated technology can’t determine a website or URLs content.



BluePrint Data provides API’s, SDK’s, and Web based tools to utilize their in-the cloud Internet Filtering service. They also bestow the option of providing copies of the database and/or content engine for local use, installation on network or client devices, or for data center / network. The API’s and SDK’s provides JSON (Java), HTML (get requests), and XML options and versions to request the URL / website lookups.



About BluePrint Data

BluePrint Data OEMs its URL / Web site content filters, technology, and security products and services to Internet Security vendors such as Unified Threat Management (UTM), Managed Service Providers (MSP), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) and Software as a Service (SaaS) providers as well as providing private label / OEM services to Value Added Resellers (VARs), Information Technology Providers, Anti-Virus and Anti-Spam service providers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and telecom, carriers, and ISPs and other companies. BluePrint Data has the world’s largest 100% human reviewed URL Filter Database that is combined with tools and services to provide easy integration of the BluePrint Data OEM URL Filter database. For more information, visit www.blueprintdata.com or follow the company on Twitter @blueprintdata



For more information:

BluePrint Data

+1-904-647-3979

press@BluePrintData.com



http://www.BluePrintData.com Jacksonville, FL, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BluePrint Data, a leader in high quality, OEM, integrable Parental Controls and Internet Filtering and a level 5-optimizing CMM organization, continues its international deployments, and coverage in 63 languages, and is revolutionizing the world with the leading Internet Filtering technologies by creating it’s “Perfect 2020 Vision for Internet Filtering and Security.”As a website / URL Content Filtering provider of OEM Internet Filtering technologies and services having served the market for over 20 years, BluePrint Data has witnessed a revolution in the cloud market and has contributed to its growth, having had cloud services embedded into their product offerings since inception. Today, they are a global leader enabling their customers to provide high quality and low-cost internet filtering solutions, either standalone or integrated, to their end users. This 20-year history offers them a unique perspective for a “Perfect 2020 Vision of Internet Filtering and Security.”BluePrint Data believes all users of the Internet have a right to an open, free, and safe Internet. One free from malware, spyware, emails with links to fraudulent sites, and other harmful content. This “Perfect Vision” of a safe and secure internet is obtainable in 2020 with a simple paradigm shift. Instead of trying to block or filter content from domains, some of which shut down and move their content hourly, use a domain white list.By using people to independent review web domains, you can create the most accurate system available, including one with Zero False Positives (BluePrint Data provides a Zero False Positive Guarantee). Having completed internet web site content reviews for two decades BluePrint Data is uniquely positioned to extend its web page classification information to provide domain classifications and verifications.BluePrint Data completes 100% of its website reviews with trained human reviewers and is the most trusted Website content authority in the world. In fact, other Internet Filtering companies contract with BluePrint Data to complete web site / URL content reviews to improve their filter databases or when their automated technology can’t determine a website or URLs content.BluePrint Data provides API’s, SDK’s, and Web based tools to utilize their in-the cloud Internet Filtering service. They also bestow the option of providing copies of the database and/or content engine for local use, installation on network or client devices, or for data center / network. The API’s and SDK’s provides JSON (Java), HTML (get requests), and XML options and versions to request the URL / website lookups.About BluePrint DataBluePrint Data OEMs its URL / Web site content filters, technology, and security products and services to Internet Security vendors such as Unified Threat Management (UTM), Managed Service Providers (MSP), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) and Software as a Service (SaaS) providers as well as providing private label / OEM services to Value Added Resellers (VARs), Information Technology Providers, Anti-Virus and Anti-Spam service providers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and telecom, carriers, and ISPs and other companies. BluePrint Data has the world’s largest 100% human reviewed URL Filter Database that is combined with tools and services to provide easy integration of the BluePrint Data OEM URL Filter database. For more information, visit www.blueprintdata.com or follow the company on Twitter @blueprintdataFor more information:BluePrint Data+1-904-647-3979press@BluePrintData.comhttp://www.BluePrintData.com