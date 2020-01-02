Matthew Prinn's Article, "5 Mistakes Law Firms Make When Responding to RFPs" Ranked 2nd Most Read Guest Expert Analysis Article on Law360 for 2019





RFP Advisory Group provides consulting services to general counsel who are looking to use the RFP process to better manage outside counsel. They also provide consulting services to law firms who are looking to win more RFPs. Boston, MA, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Matthew Prinn, Principal of RFP Advisory Group authored the 2nd most read guest topic article of 2019 in Law360. The article, entitled "5 Mistakes Law Firms Make When Responding to RFPs" was named to the "Best of 2019 - Hottest Legal Industry Guest Topics of 2019."The article focuses on best practices and obstacles to avoid for law firms when they are devising their RFP response process. With the growth of legal operations and legal procurement, today's buyers of legal services have become much more sophisticated in how they manage the RFP process. They expect to see the volume of RFPs continue to rise in 2020. The article focuses on five areas that law firms should prioritize when responding to these opportunities.Law360 is a subscription-based, legal news service operated by the Portfolio Media company, a subsidiary of LexisNexis. With over 1 million newsletter recipients each day, Law360 is a trusted news source for legal professionals, business leaders, and government officials.RFP Advisory Group provides consulting services to general counsel who are looking to use the RFP process to better manage outside counsel. They also provide consulting services to law firms who are looking to win more RFPs.