2019 Year in Review – Tennessee United for Human Rights

2019 saw the expansion of Tennessee United for Human Rights, carrying out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States.

Nashville, TN, January 02, 2020 --(



Volunteers began the year by participating at the annual convocation for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Tennessee State University Gentry Center. They distributed the What are Human Rights? Booklets, spoke to community and religious leaders about the human rights education curriculum and how to help people with this knowledge.



Next, the group held an event to educate the community on human rights for International Mandela Day and announced the winners of the youth for human rights summer arts contest: Anna B. (5), Harper P. (5), Jazzelyn L. (11) and Norah H (11). Each of them received a prize for their human rights

artwork.



In September, the chapter organized a large event for International Day of Peace centered on the theme of religious freedom. The theme was “Speak Your Peace,” and featured a multicultural, multi-faith community of people who spoke to peace on a universal level.



Next month, the group had a special service on International Religious Freedom Day where students were educated on their human rights, with a special focus on freedom of thought. Then, to close out the year, TnUHR was a co-organizer for the annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day, a spectacular event which showcased human rights leaders for their work and uplifted others.



TnUHR is planning to begin 2020 with several events to continue promoting human rights. “The time for true human rights education is now,” says Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights, “we’ve come far over the past few years but there is still more work to be done so that each and every person has a voice and human rights can be a reality for all.”



TnUHR is the local chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR), an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind. United for Human Rights was founded on the Declaration's 60th anniversary, in the face of continued worldwide abuses which violate the spirit, intent and Articles of this charter of all human rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. For more information about United for Human Rights, go to humanrights.com. For more information on the Tennessee chapter, visit tnuhr.org. Contact Information Tennessee United for Human Rights

Joshua Harding

615-784-8847



www.nashvillehumanrights.org



