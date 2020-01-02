Press Releases Caron Bowman Press Release

Receive press releases from Caron Bowman: By Email RSS Feeds: Street Art Revolution: Rock Icons Mural

New musical mural at the Respectable Street Wall 518 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. The mural consists of 5 musical giants that have passed away, Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, and Tom Petty.

West Palm Beach, FL, January 02, 2020 --(



The mural is on the Respectable Street wall one of the city's most iconic mural walls (located in downtown West Palm Beach @518 Clematis St). The public can come out and see the mural take shape during December.



The program is a partnership between Street Art Revolution, the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, West Palm Beach Arts and Entertainment District , and the Sub-Culture Group. Caron Bowman curator for Street Art Revolution said, "this mural collaboration showcases a variety of visual art talent in Palm Beach County… ensuring a presence of local artists in Downtown WPB and connecting local artists with the community."



Street Art Revolution: Downtown WPB Mural program shines a spotlight on local artists while providing the community with an authentic slice of West Palm Beach culture.



Photo

https://photos.app.goo.gl/yGsT5zhtR5pXmtBa9

http://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/key/N3XHyK...



Video

https://youtu.be/aIqDIZf9o_M



Street Art Revolution



Street Art Revolution is a public-art-company that was started to bring artwork and artists into communities. Our mission is to give them both a platform and an audience. We partner with governmental agencies and corporations to deliver highly curated public art programs and consultation . Moreover, utilizing public art to act as a catalyst for change creating new narratives for communities with a sense of place.

http://streetartrevolution.org



Sponsors



Subculture Group is an eclectic collection of exceptional places to eat, drink, dance and generally have a good time...West Palm Beach, BocaRaton, Delray, and South Beach Florida.

https://sub-culture.org



The West Palm Beach DDA is an independent taxing district created in 1967 by a special convening of the Florida Legislature. Its mission is to promote and enhance a safe, vibrant Downtown for our residents, businesses and visitors through the strategic development of economic, social and cultural opportunities.

https://downtownwpb.com



The West Palm Beach A&E District is a centralized collection of inspiring arts and entertainment venues. The A&E District enhances the appeal of West Palm Beach as a visitor destination.

https://downtownwpb.com/ae-district/ West Palm Beach, FL, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Street Art Revolution: "Rock Icons" consists of 5 musical giants that have passed away, Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, and Tom Petty. These musicians penetrated culture beyond music, inspiring artist of all disciplines and thus becoming cultural icons. The idea for the The Jam: Rock Icons is the brainchild of Anthony Hernandez and Eduardo Mendieta Street Art Revolution Collective artists. All five artists (Anthony Hernandez, Eduardo Mendieta, Bulks, PHD and Mayling Pao) combined styles and work practices to create the portraits for the mural using both spray paint and hand brushwork.The mural is on the Respectable Street wall one of the city's most iconic mural walls (located in downtown West Palm Beach @518 Clematis St). The public can come out and see the mural take shape during December.The program is a partnership between Street Art Revolution, the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, West Palm Beach Arts and Entertainment District , and the Sub-Culture Group. Caron Bowman curator for Street Art Revolution said, "this mural collaboration showcases a variety of visual art talent in Palm Beach County… ensuring a presence of local artists in Downtown WPB and connecting local artists with the community."Street Art Revolution: Downtown WPB Mural program shines a spotlight on local artists while providing the community with an authentic slice of West Palm Beach culture.Photohttps://photos.app.goo.gl/yGsT5zhtR5pXmtBa9http://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/key/N3XHyK...Videohttps://youtu.be/aIqDIZf9o_MStreet Art RevolutionStreet Art Revolution is a public-art-company that was started to bring artwork and artists into communities. Our mission is to give them both a platform and an audience. We partner with governmental agencies and corporations to deliver highly curated public art programs and consultation . Moreover, utilizing public art to act as a catalyst for change creating new narratives for communities with a sense of place.http://streetartrevolution.orgSponsorsSubculture Group is an eclectic collection of exceptional places to eat, drink, dance and generally have a good time...West Palm Beach, BocaRaton, Delray, and South Beach Florida.https://sub-culture.orgThe West Palm Beach DDA is an independent taxing district created in 1967 by a special convening of the Florida Legislature. Its mission is to promote and enhance a safe, vibrant Downtown for our residents, businesses and visitors through the strategic development of economic, social and cultural opportunities.https://downtownwpb.comThe West Palm Beach A&E District is a centralized collection of inspiring arts and entertainment venues. The A&E District enhances the appeal of West Palm Beach as a visitor destination.https://downtownwpb.com/ae-district/ Contact Information Caron Bowman

561-440-3921



www.streetartrevolution.org

Please use contact form for the fastest response.



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Caron Bowman