Medicare Supplement Insurance Association's Summit Nears Exhibit Hall Sell-Out

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance reports near sell-out for May 2020 national industry conference. Increasing from 85 to 124 booth spaces just to keep pace with industry growth.

"We increased the number of booths from 85 this year to 124 for the 2020 Summit but we are nearing another sell-out," shared Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. According the conference organizer, only seven exhibit booth spaces remain for the 2020 conference that takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Northwest Chicago.



"This looks to be the largest Medicare Supplement-focused industry event to date," Slome forecasts. Over 850 industry leaders registered for the 2019 conference that was held in Atlanta. In addition, several hundred insurance agents who market Medicare insurance and related senior insurance products attend the free agent day held in conjunction with the event.



The 12th conference, now held annually, has historically sold out in recent years according to Slome. "If you want to meet with insurance companies that offer Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage policies as well as those companies that distribute or support Medigap, this is the one place where they all gather," he adds.



Information on the conference can be accessed via the Association's website. The Medicare Supplement Insurance Conference Exhibit Hall layout showing the remaining seven booth locations can be seen online at www.medicaresupp.org/2020-conference-exhibit/



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



