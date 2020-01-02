Nail Fungus Sufferers Find Relief in New Laser Treatment; Lunula Receives FDA Approval, Laser Centers of America Launches This Month

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Laser Centers of America Press Release

Erchonia’s Lunula Laser FAQ



What are the advantages of the Erchonia Lunula onychomycosis laser device?



This device is unique in that it is the only true, dual diode, non-thermal, unattended Class 2 laser that offers multiple benefits. The Lunula combines the antifungal effects of the 405 nm wavelength with the regenerative outcomes of a 635 nm wavelength. The Lunula produces two wavelengths, 635 nm and 405 nm, both of which have been enriched by a proprietary rotating line-generated laser beam. The Lunula is a specially designed delivery mechanism that maximizes both photon concentration and treatment surface area. The Lunula’s patented delivery system ensures that all infected tissue, nail bed and most importantly, the proximal germinal/matrix tissue are properly targeted and treated.



Can I feel the laser working?



The patient will feel no heat or any sensation from the laser.



What is the advantage utilizing a multiple diode approach in the treatment of onychomycosis?



The 635 nm wavelength stimulates endogenous mechanisms, which enhances the immunological function of resident neutrophil and macrophage function to further degrade the infectious agent. This wavelength also induces tissue rejuvenation, increased vascularization, which enables the dual diode approach to accelerate the growth of new clear nail growth. The 405 nm wavelength provides anti-microbial, antibacterial and antifungal effects. The patented dual diode approach provided by the Lunula Onychomycosis Device provides symbiotic wavelengths that enhance new clear nail growth at 6 months.



What kind of response have been seen when utilizing the dual diode lower wavelength approach in the treatment of onychomycosis?



In the clinical trial results 89% of patients respond.



What are the risks with using a heat-based Class IV laser as opposed to a true cold laser?



When using heat-based lasers to treat nail fungus, there are risks: thermal burning, necrosis, pain, threat of airborne mycosis with the potential of pulmonary ingestion with resulting long term infection and disease. Both patients and medical staff can be at risk from exposure to laser plumes. When utilizing true cold laser therapy, such as the Lunula device, there is virtually no risk, either to the patient or the treating physician. The worst thing that can happen with true cold laser therapy for onychomycosis is nothing.



Can a patient become re-infected with fungus once there is clearance?



Yes, patients can become reinfected if they do not take precautions. If a spouse or significant other has clinical nail fungus, it is advised to not treat them without treating their partner. It is recommended for patients to take other precautions to prevent re-infection. Recommendations include, using a gas sterilizer to treat their shoes, using anti-fungal spray to use after wearing closed toe shoes and spray their showers with Tylex or other cleanser, all with the hope of preventing re-infection.



What kind of clinical results are experienced with the Lunula Laser?



Clinical trial results proved an average of 6.1 mm New Clear Nail Growth at 6 Months.



About Research



The Lunula device boosts the amount of clear nails in patients infected with onychomycosis, or nail fungus. In a clinical trial using thousands of patients, 67 percent of patients met the success criteria of three millimeters of clear nail growth. By the six month mark after the initial treatment, patients averaged more than five millimeters of new clear growth. The results seen in our clinical trials are drastically more effective than over the counter creams. Previously, treatment for nail fungus included prescription oral antifungal medication, which increased potential for liver toxicity issues, or else called for ineffective, over-the-counter topical creams. Zang and Sullivan lead the research behind Lunula. Prior to FDA 510(k) approval, the product went through four clinical trials which recorded no known side effects. Zang and Sullivan lead the research.



Media Contact

Info@lasertoenail.com

1-833-MRLASER (833-675-2737)

Gary Small

833-675-2737



Lasertoenail.com



