The Black Women’s Health Imperative Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Policy Agenda Addressing HIV/AIDS Epidemic Among Black Women Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Jeremy Mutschler Appointed Senior Marketing Director of NYCBS New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Mutschler, an experienced marketing expert, as its Senior Director of Marketing. Mr. Mutschler will be overseeing NYCBS’ activities in marketing, advertising, promotions, events, and public relations. As... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Neil Foley Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Neil Foley, a talented and experienced pharmaceutical representative to its city team as a physician liaison. Foley will bring over 21 years of experience of pharmaceutical expertise. He will be working out of NYCBS’ Bronx, Manhattan,... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Surprise Guest, Gavin DeGraw, Performs at NYCBS’ Grand Opening New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) held a grand opening celebration for its newest treatment center in Port Jefferson Station, featuring a surprise performance by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Gavin De Graw. DeGraw, who lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2017, spoke... - August 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Unveiling the Map to Designing Treatments for Dengue and Zika Viruses Scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), together with scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School and A*STAR’s Bioinformatics Institute (BII), have mapped out the structures of four dengue and four Zika viruses. The research... - May 08, 2019 - Genome Institute of Singapore

AccessMD Urgent Cares Donate Time and Vaccine to Help Fight Influenza A and B Viruses During Last Months of 2019 Flu Season Trusted immediate medical care provider, AccessMD Urgent Cares, announces their donation of time and influenza vaccines during the last crucial months of flu season, aiming to help Dayton area residents and their families fight influenza A and B viruses. Recent patients raved about their experience with... - March 21, 2019 - AccessMD Urgent Cares

Pool Shark H2O Receives Center for Disease Control Certification Pool Shark H2O Inc.’s patented web application, which helps commercial pool managers ensure water quality, safety and compliance to health department regulations, has been awarded certification from the Council for the Model Aquatic Health Code (CMAHC). This certification confirms that Pool Shark... - February 22, 2019 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.

SAFE App Announces "Date Responsibly" Initiative on Valentine's Day SAFE App, which lets people privately show their verified STD status on their phone, is announcing the Date Responsibly initiative: a call to action promoting sexual health and accountability, with the goal of ending the spread of STDs and sexual assault in our lifetime. Dating apps and social networks... - February 15, 2019 - The SAFE Group, Inc.

Super Brush Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Super Brush LLC, a manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced today that the company has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system. ISO 13485:2016 certification ensures an organization, such as Super Brush, can consistently meet applicable customer, quality... - February 15, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

February: International Prenatal Infection Prevention Month. Teachers, Caregivers, Know Risk for CMV, Says Lisa Saunders. CDC Warns CMV Can be in Saliva of Young Child. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists cytomegalovirus (CMV) as one of four prenatal infections on its webpage, "Protect Your Unborn Baby or Newborn from Infections": Cytomegalovirus, Group B strep, Listeriosis, and Zika virus. - February 07, 2019 - Lisa Saunders

Latest Developments in Combating Antifungal Resistance to be Discussed by Industry Leaders at Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London SMi Reports: Superbugs & Superdrugs conference co-chairs have released a letter of invitation for the 21st annual event, taking place on 18th-19th March 2019 in London. - February 07, 2019 - SMi Group

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Opens New Infusion Center HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is pleased to open its new Infusion Center. The new center offers 21 adult patient rooms - 11 infusion bays, five private rooms and five dedicated apheresis (the removal of blood including red blood cells, plasma and stem cells for treatment... - January 24, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

#1 Birth Defects Virus, CMV, Often Found in Daycare Centers; Child Care Providers and Moms with Toddlers in Group Care Should Learn CMV Prevention Says Lisa Saunders In the U.S., 4,000 babies are born disabled by congenital cytomegalovirus (CMV) annually. Pregnant moms of toddlers in daycare and child care providers/teachers are at increased risk for contracting CMV. Lisa Saunders, a licensed in-home child care provider, when pregnant, was not told of her occupational risk for CMV until after her daughter Elizabeth was born with a severely damaged brain. Women can learn CMV prevention tips at: CDC.gov/CMV/fact-sheets/parents-pregnant-women.html - December 30, 2018 - Lisa Saunders

Celebrate One Million Lives Changed by the Gift of a Wheelchair at the Downtown Independent in Los Angeles Free Wheelchair Mission hosts an exclusive screening of powerful documentary, "Because No One Should Have to Crawl," featuring the story of Free Wheelchair Mission’s one millionth wheelchair recipient. - December 12, 2018 - Free Wheelchair Mission

GeneFluidics Selected as One of Five Finalists for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic (AMR) Challenge Step 2 GeneFluidics is the only group selected for both NIAID antimicrobial resistance diagnostics projects (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-funds-nine-antimicrobial-resistance-diagnostics-projects) and as finalists for the NIH AMR Challenge Step 2 (https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/AMRChallenge/Finalists). - December 05, 2018 - GeneFluidics Inc.

It’s Not Too Late to be a Flu Fighter -- Free Flu Vaccines at Most Pharmacies or Doctor Offices for Members of the Central California Alliance for Health Central California Alliance for Health members (Medi-Cal) can get a free flu vaccine in Santa Cruz, Monterey or Merced counties at most local pharmacies and doctor offices. Getting a flu vaccine this year for Alliance members is easy. Adult members ages 19 and older can drop by their local pharmacy; children under the age of 18 can receive a free vaccine at their doctor’s office. It’s not too late to be a flu fighter. - November 26, 2018 - Central California Alliance for Health

World Health Organisation’s Senior Advisor to Speak at 21st Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference SMi Reports: The World Health Organisation is set to speak and present at this year’s Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference, taking place in London, UK on 18th - 19th March 2019. - November 25, 2018 - SMi Group

A Landmark Research on Human Proteasome for Pathogenesis of Multiple Myeloma and Neurodegenerative Diseases A team of researchers from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School (Boston, USA) and Peking University (Beijing, China) led by Dr. Youdong Mao have brought about a landmark research that provides the sharpest 3D “motion picture” of human 26S proteasome functioning in atomic detail,... - November 19, 2018 - TheScientificNews

Challenges Including Obtaining Funding and Lack of Incentives for Researchers Hinder Antimicrobial Resistance Research SMi Reports: Issues arising in antimicrobial research including financing, funding and motivating researchers are set to be explored at SMi’s 21st Superbugs & Superdrugs conference in London, UK on 18th - 19th March 2019. - November 14, 2018 - SMi Group

A New Discovery in the Use of Ultrasounds to Diagnose Neonatal Lung Diseases with Higher Accuracy and Reliability Than the Chest X-Ray by Dr. Liujing from Oasis Publisher This evidence-based research recommendation and resource by Dr. Liujing MD, Ph.D gives an oration to an unmet need by summarizing the best practices for the use and applications of "Lung Ultrasound in Diagnosis of Lung diseases in Newborn Infants" to encapsulate objective data - an approach... - November 10, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

"Molecular Immunity: A Chronology of 60-Years of Discovery," a Book by Kendall A. Smith from Oasis Publishers Kendall A. Smith, M.D. is a professor of Medicine and Immunology in the Weil Medical College of Cornell University. Dr. Smith undertook clinical training in Medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Subsequently, his unswerving focus led him to pursue an investigative career, which was pivoted on fundamental... - November 10, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Receive Seventh Consecutive “A” Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s (P/SL) and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) has earned its seventh consecutive "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2018. Assigned to more than 2,600 hospitals across the nation twice annually, the Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating... - November 09, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Registration Officially Opens for the 21st Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference SMi Reports: Registration is now officially open for SMi’s Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference, returning for its 21st year to London, UK on the 18th and 19th March 2019. - November 03, 2018 - SMi Group

National Study: HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is 5-star rated for the Treatment of Sepsis outcomes according to a study released by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. This achievement is part of new findings and data... - October 29, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

A New Way to Treat Diseases Using Ou MC Decrescendo Phenomenon by Ming Cheh Ou from Oasis Publishers Dr. Ming Cheh Ou et al from Oasis Publishers has introduced a new way to treat diseases using Ou MC Decrescendo Phenomenon. Manual therapy is a clinical approach that uses therapeutic touch or different hands-on techniques to reduce pain, increase the range of motion, and reduce or eliminate soft tissue... - October 24, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

SMi’s 10th Annual RNA Therapeutics Returns to London This February 2019 SMi Group announces the 10th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference in London on February 20th - 21st 2019. Undoubtedly, the field of RNA therapeutics is currently undergoing a major expansion, and the potential for using RNA drugs for personalised medicines and immunotherapy, as well as to address genetic,... - September 26, 2018 - SMi Group

Her Paleo Keeps Lyme in Remission - The Trail to Health, Erika Schlick's New Paleo Cookbook, "The Wandering Palate" For two years, she labored with the torment of Lyme disease. She went from a professional businesswoman to days in bed when even a shower left her exhausted. Now Erika Schlick is more than a businesswoman again. She's also a Certified Health Coach, a credible survivor of Lyme and autoimmune disease, and author of a Paleo cookbook that celebrates the reality of "getting your life back." - September 19, 2018 - The Trail To Health

Rite Aid to Offer Flu Shots at Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) Aware Health Town Hall Meeting in Atlanta, GA Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) Partners with the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Cumberland Parkway to Offer Flu Shots at HSFA’s Upcoming Aware Health Town Hall Meeting. - September 13, 2018 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

Ekene A. "Kennie" Amaefule, RN, MN, CRRN Honored as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Ekene A. “Kennie” Amaefule, RN, MN, CRRN of Auburn, Washington has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Each month women... - September 08, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) Set to Host Town Hall Meeting on Pandemic Flu Prevention During National Preparedness Month The Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) continues the Aware campaign, hosting a town hall meeting in Atlanta, GA on Pandemic Flu awareness and prevention with keynote speaker Dr. Lisa M. Koonin, Deputy Director, Influenza Coordination Unit (ICU) in the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), CDC. - August 23, 2018 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Commemorated as a Lifetime Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been commemorated as a Lifetime Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and medical research. About Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Dr. Leona W. Ayers, M.D. has over 40... - July 28, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

W. J. Wiess and A.S. Lynch Invitation to SMi’s Superbugs & Superdrugs USA Conference SMi Group reports: William J. Weiss - University of North Texas Health Science Center and Anthony Simon Lynch - Janssen supporting SMi's Superbugs & Superdrugs USA Conference, which is due to take place this November in New Jersey. - July 13, 2018 - SMi Group

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Acknowledged as a Most Influential Business Professional by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been acknowledged as a Most Influential Business Professional for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of education and medical research. About Leona W. - June 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Successfully Completes 4,000th Blood & Marrow Transplant Since Inception of Program The Colorado Blood Cancer Institute (CBCI), in partnership with Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute (Sarah Cannon) at HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL), successfully completed its 4,000th blood and marrow, or stem cell, transplant since the inception of the program in 1991. - May 11, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Revolutionizing Infection Control: Visa Lighting Announces Partnership with Vital Vio What happens when groundbreaking technology meets industry leadership? This spring, healthcare solutions company Vital Vio and lighting manufacturer Visa Lighting will introduce LED disinfection technology to a wide range of applications. Collaboration has always been the creative approach that makes... - April 10, 2018 - Visa Lighting

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Honored as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the second quarter of 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of education. Each quarter P.O.W.E.R. chooses... - April 06, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

New Day Explores OSHA’s New Silica Regulation at AGC Construction Risk Management Conference Jeff Slivka, president of New Day Underwriting Managers LLC, recently explored the ripple effects of OSHA’s new silica standard on the legal, insurance, and construction environments at the 2018 Conference on Surety Bonding & Construction Risk Management. Hosted by the Associated General Contractors... - February 13, 2018 - RT New Day

MD Now Recommends Anti-Viral Treatment for Severe Flu Season in South Florida The CDC has reported a sharp increase in influenza activity in the U.S. in recent weeks, with South Florida hit particularly hard due to an influx of winter travelers. To curb complications from the virus, MD Now is offering prescriptions for antiviral medications as appropriate, at all 33 South Florida... - February 04, 2018 - MD Now Urgent Care

Discover Novel Based Vial Based Technology, Presented by Roche This May at SMi's Injectable Drug Delivery Building on the success of SMi's 10th Annual Flagship Conference Pre-Filled Syringes, SMi are thrilled to present the launch of their Injectable Drug Delivery conference being held at Holiday Inn, Kensington Forum, London, on the 16th – 17th May 2018. Their global panel of speakers will strengthen... - January 25, 2018 - SMi Group

Review the Successes of 2017 and Look to the Future of AMR Christopher Houchens of BARDA talks about Incentivizing Antibacterial Research and Development SMi’s Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference 2018 - January 03, 2018 - SMi Group

MHRA Update: Regulatory Considerations for the Registration of New Antibacterial Agents MHRA to provide news updates on regulatory considerations at 20th annual “Superbugs” summit. - December 15, 2017 - SMi Group

GeneFluidics Announces CE-IVD Marking of UtiMax™ Uropathogen Identification (ID) and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) GeneFluidics, a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development of diagnostics solutions for infectious diseases, today announced CE marking for UtiMax™ under the Directive 98/79/EC on in vitro diagnostic medical devices. UtiMax™has successfully completed a multicenter validation study and clinical testing. It does not require clinical isolates from urine cultures, enabling a rapid ID reporting in as short as 30 minutes and AST in 120 minutes for a positive ID result. - December 10, 2017 - GeneFluidics Inc.

Superbugs: Exclusive Interviews Released with ABAC Therapeutics, Alchemy Biomedical and Oppilotech SMi Reports: Expert insight into tackling the scientific, regulatory and economic challenges to combat antimicrobial resistance. - November 24, 2017 - SMi Group

ACT Inc. Marks 61st Anniversary with Free Human Interest Column Offered to Media A new consumer-interest column is being offered free to the media by the founder of a multi-media marketing company to mark the 61st anniversary of ACT., Inc, Philadelphia. The article is headlined “Handicapped? Using a walker has its benefits. Like Walking!” The author is Joe Ball, President,... - October 28, 2017 - ACT, Inc.