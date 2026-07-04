Infectious Diseases News
Spread the word about the latest research, updates, products, services and treatment advances regarding infectious diseases. This section covers information about diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites, of interest to clinicians, scientists, patients and medical and pharmaceutical industry professionals.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Malawian Physician Dr. Agnes Moses Wins $500,000 Gerson L’Chaim Prize to Expand Surgical Care and Strengthen Healthcare Systems at Partners in Hope Hospital
African Mission Healthcare announced Dr. Agnes Moses, Executive Director of Partners in Hope Hospital in Malawi, as the 2025 Gerson L’Chaim Prize recipient. The $500,000 award will expand surgical services through a new surgeon and laparoscopic equipment, supporting a proven system that cares for 220,000+ HIV patients and strengthens healthcare delivery across nine districts. - February 05, 2026 - African Mission Healthcare
Musicians Around the World Help Songwriter Battle Lyme Disease and Fund Research
Steve Ehrlich, a Chronic Lyme Disease patient, has assembled 25 professional musicians from 10 countries to record music he wrote from his living room sofa. The music can be found on Going Places, a contemporary jazz album performed by Ehrlich's virtual collective, The Inter Section. All proceeds from the album will be used to fund Lyme Disease research. The album, which features vibrant melodies and rhythms from Latin America, Africa and the Mediterranean, is available on all streaming apps. - January 23, 2026 - Inter Section Music
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer... - December 04, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated DNA-to-GMP CDMO Platform in Québec
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated Microbial CDMO Platform from DNA Design to GMP Release Aquaterra Biotech announced an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform that advances microbial and recombinant programs from DNA design to GMP release and logistics. Headquartered... - September 30, 2025 - Aquaterra Biotech
Newark's Renew Integrative Health Expands Hashimoto's Treatment Access to Patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and More
Renew Integrative Health in Newark is now accepting Hashimoto's patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and surrounding areas. Patients no longer need to travel far for specialized thyroid care. The clinic treats this autoimmune disorder with both conventional medicine and functional approaches that address root causes. Andrea Dean CRNP, a certified registered nurse practitioner, provides comprehensive treatment that goes beyond managing symptoms to help patients heal their thyroid. - September 15, 2025 - Renew Integrative Health
Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550. With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
IWC Innovations Launches HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart, a Significant Advancement in Scalable Premise Water Treatment technology and application
IWC Innovations introduces the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart (HDC), designed to ensure water safety during high-risk events like outbreaks and disruptions. The cart provides rapid pathogen elimination, seamless plumbing integration, and biofilm removal using HydroTreat™ technology. Now available, the HydroTreat™ Disinfection Cart offers an adaptable, hands-free solution for enhanced water safety. - June 23, 2025 - IWC Innovations
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Opening Of New Cancer Care Center in East Islip
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly announces the opening of its newest cancer care center in East Islip, bringing advanced treatment, expert care, and expanded services to the community. Located at 136 E Main Street, the new center offers a modern, welcoming environment... - May 17, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Mirror Biologics Announces Publication of Clinical Results Showing Potential for Allo-Priming to Provide Broad Protection to Elderly from Respiratory Viral Infection
A new approach for pandemic preparedness and protection of the elderly from any type of respiratory viral infection. Five injections over two weeks provides possible universal viral protection without need for booster shots. - April 28, 2025 - Mirror Biologics, Inc.
Carl Wittwer, MD, PhD, Joins PathogenDx’s Board of Advisors
Carl Wittwer, MD PhD, Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the University of Utah, a Co-Founder of Idaho Technologies/Biofire and previously spent 35+ years as a Medical Director at ARUP Laboratories is joining PathogenDx as Technology & Scientific Board Advisor to help advance its D3 Array technology in terms of Speed, Cost and Performance. - March 25, 2025 - PathogenDx, Inc.
Love Hurts Breaks Taboos: Anonymous STI Disclosure Platform Tackles Stigma Head-on
Love Hurts takes the pain out of telling your sexual partners about STIs–promoting open communication while reducing stigma. - March 19, 2025 - Love Hurts
Former Nominee for US Congress Contacts HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Regarding INVIVYD FDA Denial
The former nominee for US Congress in Hawaii, Brian Evans, has written a formal letter to Health and Human Services director Robert F. Kennedy regarding FDA denial of INVIVYD (IVVD) emergency use of its COVID-19 prevention. - March 11, 2025 - Brian Evans
PCT LTD Announces New Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Arthur E. Abraham appointed new Chairman of the Board and CEO of PCT LTD. - October 30, 2024 - PCT LTD
US Biologic, Inc. and the Agricultural Research Service Announce Breakthrough Oral Alternative to Antibiotics for Poultry
US Biologic, Inc. and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) announce today findings of a new alternative to antibiotics in the face of coccidiosis and antimicrobial resistance, which cost the poultry industry $3.5B in annual losses worldwide and endanger the... - September 17, 2024 - US Biologic, Inc.
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics Announce Collaboration to Develop Breakthrough Antibody Therapeutics for Neurological Disorders
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics have partnered to develop an innovative therapy for neurological disorders, combining AI-driven platforms and advanced antibody engineering. The collaboration focuses on biologics that precisely target the central nervous system, minimizing side effects. By integrating Sama's generative AI with Quine's antibody design expertise, the project addresses unmet medical needs and advances treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. - September 13, 2024 - Quine Biologics, Inc.
Improve Your Travel Assistance Performance: Collect Traveler Health Data to Decrease Fraud and Health Costs
As the travel industry continues to recover from the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are actively seeking innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. RE.DOCTOR, a leading provider of health data collection for travel assistance services, has announced... - September 11, 2024 - RE.DOCTOR
Evidence-Based Advanced Wound Care Clinic Coming Soon
SAAK Health Neighborhood Specialty Care has partnered with Shared Health Services, a leader in compliance-focused wound care, to open a new Wound Care Clinic in Brookfield, WI. This clinic will be dedicated to healing wounds that are particularly difficult to heal. The Wound Care Clinic and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at SAAK Health will offer the most comprehensive, modern, and compassionate wound care available. - August 21, 2024 - Shared Health Services
QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Vetsource
QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device and services company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is happy to announce a distribution agreement with Vetsource, a leading online pharmacy, technology and data services platform serving thousands of veterinary practices and providing home delivery services to pet owners nationwide. - August 15, 2024 - QSM Diagnostics Inc
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Pagari Life Science Corp. Announces the Commercial Launch of Helocaine®, a New Transformative Cold Sore Treatment
Pagari Life Science Corporation is revolutionizing cold sore treatment with the commercial launch of Helocaine®. - May 01, 2024 - Pagari Life Sciences
Parvus Announces Collaboration with AbbVie to Develop IBD Therapies Based on the Parvus Navacim Platform Technology
The collaboration will combine AbbVie’s expertise in Immunology with Parvus’ innovative Navacim™ regulatory T cells (Treg) immune tolerization platform technology to develop therapies for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Parvus Therapeutics announced today that it has entered into an... - March 20, 2024 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
IVIEW Announces Presentation of Positive Topline Results in Phase II Clinical Study of IVIEW-1201 for the Treatment of Bacterial Conjunctivitis at ARVO 2024
IVIEW Therapeutics Inc. announces to present the positive topline result in the Phase II Clinical Study of IVIEW-1201 for the Treatment of Bacterial Conjunctivitis in the upcoming 2024 ARVO (The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) national meeting in Seattle, WA. The Presentation... - February 28, 2024 - iView Therapeutics Inc.
Gotham Biotech’s Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit Now Available for Purchase as Histoplasma Spreads in the U.S.
Histoplasmosis is a systemic disease caused by the thermally dimorphic fungus Histoplasma capsulatum. H. capsulatum is distributed worldwide and endemic to the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys, where the CDC estimates 60% to 90% of people who live in the region have been exposed to the fungus at some point during their life, and to certain regions of Central and South America. Medicare records from 2007 to 2016 have found cases of histoplasmosis have now spread to 47 states and Washington, DC. - February 15, 2024 - Gotham Biotech
QuBind.com Makes Major Strides in T-Cell Immunotherapy with Revolutionary AI Innovation
In just 18 months, the young startup QuBind.com has achieved a remarkable breakthrough in T-cell immunotherapy, developing an advanced AI stack that is set to revolutionize personalized medicine. This significant milestone, reached with predominantly bootstrap funding, support from friends, family, and a strategic investment from a handful general partners in the PE sector, underscores the company's innovative spirit and scientific prowess. - December 05, 2023 - QuBind Technologies Corp
GeneProof Announces Expansion of Its IVDR-Certified PCR Portfolio
GeneProof, a leader in molecular diagnostics, today announced the addition of six new IVDR-certified PCR kits to its expansive portfolio. This comes as a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering its entire portfolio of approximately 80 products as IVDR compliant by 2027. Currently,... - October 03, 2023 - ALPCO
Gotham Biotech's New Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit Now Available for Purchase
The Gotham Biotech Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA is an enzyme immunoassay (EIA) intended to qualitatively detect the presence of Histoplasma capsulatum galactomannan antigen in human urine specimens. This kit, when used in conjunction with other diagnostic measures, can be used as an aid in the diagnosis of histoplasmosis. - September 08, 2023 - Gotham Biotech
Lucielle Urgent Care Expands Telemedicine Services to Reach More Patients
Lucielle Urgent Care, a Maryland corporation, has decided to expand telemedicine services in order to reach more patients in Towson, Maryland. - August 02, 2023 - Lucielle Urgent Care
Emmanuel J. Ajala Chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Emmanuel J. Ajala of Bronx, New York, has been chosen as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of research. About Emmanuel J. Ajala Emmanuel J. Ajala is a biomedical researcher/principal... - July 26, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Code Tenderloin New Partnership/Internship with Renegade.Bio and Tougaloo College
Code Tenderloin is a non-profit that provides dignity and opportunity through intense job readiness and workforce development program serving those in need. Through barrier removal, we can serve those in life transitions with jobs, education, training, and connections to our referral network of housing, health, reentry programs, and child care services. - April 18, 2023 - Code Tenderloin
Thermo Fisher Partners with ALPCO-GeneProof to Broaden Their CE-IVD Molecular Assay Portfolio
ALPCO-GeneProof, a global leader in diagnostics, and Thermo Fisher announced a strategic partnership that brings the TaqPath Menu | GeneProof PCR kits to market. The partnership combines the strengths of ALPCO-GeneProof’s expertise in molecular diagnostics with Thermo Fisher’s robust... - April 17, 2023 - ALPCO
Emmanuel J. Ajala Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Emmanuel J. Ajala, of Bronx, New York, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of research. About Emmanuel J. Ajala Emmanuel J. Ajala is a biomedical... - March 29, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Santa Fe BioLabs Develops Optimized and Selective Media for the Pathogenic Yeast Candida auris and is Awarded Wide-Ranging Patent for Design of Selective Microbial Media
Santa Fe BioLabs concluded development of ReCand, a medium for optimized colony formation of dry Candida auris, and AuriFind, a medium for identification by selective growth of viable Candida auris. A patent has been granted for media development based on the underlying principle of modulation of toxicity by quaternary ammonium compounds. - February 16, 2023 - Santa Fe BioLabs LLC
PH Hession Enterprise Says China’s Slowing Growth Could Impact Global Economy
Report by PH Hession Enterprises shows China’s growth could be hindered in the coming months following the termination of its Zero COVID Policy. - January 10, 2023 - PH Hession Enterprise
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas
Mako Medical and CEO Chad Price team up with Erica Delong at G105 Radio to help families in need for Christmas. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Dr. Frank Hamo’s Latest Book, “Post COVID-19 Long Hauler Risk of Diabetes Type One or Two Diagnosis, Management,” is a Guide to the Long-Term Consequences of COVID-19
Fulton Books author Dr. Frank Hamo PhD, Biomedical Engineering, who has spent his entire biomedical engineering career bridging the gap of medicine and engineering to deliver advanced healthcare monitoring options, has completed his most recent book, “Post COVID-19 Long Hauler Risk of... - December 30, 2022 - Fulton Books
Author Jason Boyce's New Audiobook, "Chronic Fatigue Gone!" is an Engaging Guide to Help Those That Have Exhausted Western Medicine in Their Path to Complete Healing
Recent audiobook release “Chronic Fatigue Gone! A Recovery Plan for Covid Long Haul, ME-CFS, Lyme,” from Audiobook Network author Jason Boyce, is a thorough examination of alternative wellness options for those who suffer from long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome. After trying out multiple forms of treatment, Boyce shares his results to help listeners discover what might work best for them. - December 16, 2022 - Audiobook Network
HM Wilkins Imperial - China’s COVID Policy Causes Uncertainty
HM Wilkins Imperial report shows that China's zero-COVID policy threatens to harm China's economy and cause uncertainty at a crucial time. - December 03, 2022 - HM Wilkins Imperial
Immunodominant Announces Call for Initial Investment Round as Company Prepares for Phase 2 Study of Oral OTC COVID-19 Drug
Immunodominant Inc., a drug discovery and development company engaged in progressing innovative research from academia to commercialization, today announced its intention to begin an initial financing round of up to $30 million. Immunodominant also announced today that it is scheduling a Phase 2 clinical study after a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for LACTOVID, a novel, oral, over-the-counter drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. - November 20, 2022 - Immunodominant
Long COVID Care Center Have Recently Published a Medical Report on the Symptoms of Long COVID Brain Fog
During rehabilitation after being infected with COVID-19, many patients said they experienced "brain fog." According to figures given in the study report, about 10% of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience long COVID. At present, it has become customary in the medical community to classify the symptoms of brain and nerve caused by COVID-19 infection as long-term COVID brain fog. - October 26, 2022 - Long COVID Care Center
Mirror Biologics, Inc. Announces Additional $20 Million Investment to Close Out $30 Million Series A Investment Round
Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company today announced the completion of the final $20 million tranche of its $30 million Series A investment round with Bradbury Asset Management (Hong Kong), Limited. Bradbury provided an initial $10 million tranche for this round in... - October 11, 2022 - Mirror Biologics, Inc.
"The Quiet Epidemic" Documentary Officially Selected to Screen at the Prestigious Woodstock Film Festival
The Quiet Epidemic, the provocative new documentary about Chronic Lyme and tick-borne disease, will screen at the Woodstock Film Festival on September 30 and October 1. - September 15, 2022 - The Quiet Epidemic
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Edward Jones to Sponsor the Inaugural Hope for Kids Classic Benefiting the American Foundation for Children with AIDS
The Hope for Kids Classic looks to raise $20,000 with a matching grant for children with AIDS, and attract golfers in the Lebanon, PA area. - September 01, 2022 - American Foundation for Children with AIDS