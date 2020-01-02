CENSON® Care Trials Hospital at Home Care

Press Releases CENSON Care Press Release

Over 20 years ago, the first randomized controlled trial comparing acute care at home versus treatment in an acute care hospital found no major outcome differences for their conditions, with most patients and caregivers preferring home hospital care.

Sheridan, WY, January 02, 2020



Building on this information a recently completed a trial of the CENSON® Care Remote Patient Monitoring platform was undertaken by a national Home Health Care agency, which allowed them to receive patient vitals and other relevant data 24 hours a day.



The Home Health Care agency trial confirmed previous trial results with patients cared for utilizing Hospital at Home spent significantly less of their care time sedentary (12% vs. 23%) or lying down (32% vs. 66%), used significantly fewer healthcare resources (e.g., lab orders, radiologic studies, specialty consultations); and were significantly less likely to require readmissions within 30 days (7% vs. 23%).



CENSON® Care CEO Simon Censon noted, "Hospital at Home requires substantial agency planning, including home monitoring systems and support technology, staffing, ancillary services, and point-of-care testing for the patients homes. Nevertheless, agencies might benefit from systematically integrating a Hospital at Home model to lower hospital re-admissions and costs."



"We are excited to offer this program to all medical groups, Home Health Care, Senior Care, and assisted living facilities commencing early 2020," stated Mr Censon.



Simon Censon

1-888-564-8829



https://censoncare.com



