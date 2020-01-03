Georgia Veterans Nonprofit Launches Holistic Veterans Suicide Prevention Programs

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Silver Lining Villages Press Release

Since 2016, over 200 Veterans have died by suicide in Georgia. Silver Lining Villages, a Georgia Nonprofit, provides suicide prevention programs for PTSD using holistic practices, job training & collaborations with supportive services partners for Veterans seeking jobs and VA benefits.

Their goal is to address persistent, unacceptable suicide rates of Veterans each day in the USA. According to the Census Bureau, “Since 2016, over 200 veterans have died by suicide in Georgia. Each day, an average of 20 veterans die as a result of suicide in the United States (over 6,000 veterans per year). Over 93,000 women veterans live in Georgia...the suicide rate of women veterans has been nearly three times the suicide rate of non-veteran women, and 18 percent higher than the suicide rate of male veterans.”



Silver Lining Villages will launch two entrepreneurial day training programs in 2020 for Veterans with substantial post traumatic stress (PTS) symptoms to develop work skills to create their own businesses conducive to small, calm work environments. Programs allow Veterans ample time to complete all modules, while utilizing EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques – tapping on acupressure points) to alleviate and reduce symptoms associated with PTS, allowing for greater completion. Classes are in Fairburn, Georgia at their small farm, and Calhoun, Georgia at the facilities of training partners Georgia Aquaponics Produce. Silver Lining Villages also has Zoom and on-site classes for PTS and MST for individuals and groups who are not in the job training programs.



December 2019, in conjunction with the Toys 4 Tots Program, Silver Lining Villages, partnered with fellow Georgia nonprofit Southern Crescent Veteran Services, to serve families at 11 schools in the City of South Fulton and Dekalb, Clayton and Henry Counties. 80 families in need were awarded toys, bikes, and food, picking up items at Silver Lining Villages’ farm, served by loyal, hard working volunteers.



Together, they also sent 116 Christmas stockings filled with treats and handmade cards from children in elementary schools in Louisiana, California and Georgia to the Georgia National Guard Unit currently deployed to Afghanistan, who are often forgotten and neglected during the holidays. These programs will continue yearly, and financial donations, partners, volunteers and supplies are appreciated for all programs in the future.



Toni Colley-Lee

404-375-0245



https://www.silverliningvillages.org

770-981-0601



