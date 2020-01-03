Alyscia Cunningham Wins Award in Best Shorts Film Competition

Press Releases AC Media Press Release

A winner of the Award of Merit, Alyscia Cunningham is on a mission to prove that beauty comes in all forms.

Silver Spring, MD, January 03, 2020 --(



“It's an honor to have my film recognized with an Award of Merit,” stated Cunningham. "The Best Shorts Competition demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who contribute to profound social change." Knowing that is confirmation that I've done my job,” says Cunningham, also a recent winner of the Storytelling Award for November’s A Show For A Change Film Festival.



In winning a Best Shorts Award, Alyscia Cunningham joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected. Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “Best Shorts is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”



To learn more about the filmmaker and her latest project, visit: http://www.alyscia.com/.



