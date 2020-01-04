Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Applied AI Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from Applied AI Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: Applied AI Consulting Launched a Revolutionary Marketing Intelligence Platform Named "marXeed" Powered by AI

marXeed is a tool that helps in optimizing and accelerating marketing campaign execution with predictability and quality. marXeed gives the power to measure content metrics over time, so marketers can track performance at scale. And it offers smart recommendations on how to improve content effectiveness. As a launch offer, Applied AI Consulting (AAIC) is giving a free downloadable sample report to get started with content marketing campaigns.

Pune, India, January 04, 2020 --(



marXeed is the first detailed tool available in the market which uses AI to help marketers discover new content ideas that perform well and validate those content ideas in the most efficient way possible. With its ability to generate quality marketing content that is predictable and helps accelerate the marketing campaign, marXeed will appeal to all the marketing professionals who focus on content marketing including SEO professionals, content writers, social media marketers, digital marketing consultants, etc. Creating content for digital marketing campaigns is arguably one of the most challenging tasks. Considering the complexity of a given industry, the job of creating the content that resonates with the audience is harder than marketers think. Considering the diverse demographics and audience personas, one should optimize the content well enough to make a powerful impact on your readers.



This is precisely why Applied AI Consulting launched marXeed, AI-powered content intelligence platform. marXeed leverages AI technology that automates keyword searches, topic research, the creation of data-driven content briefs, content promotion, and performance tracking. marXeed addresses your keyword as a query along with the target locations and unfolds the magic.



“Applied AI Consulting(AAIC) have released this tool by keeping marketing professional’s challenges in mind. AAIC wants customers to focus on acceleration, not just create content. AAIC builds all products keeping quality & predictability at their core and then adding industry-leading speed and reliability to the mix. And AAIC wants to start with transforming digital marketing,” says Vijay Roy, Co-founder, AppliedAI Consulting.



marXeed gives the power to measure content metrics over time, so marketers can track performance at scale. And it offers smart recommendations on how to improve content effectiveness. As a launch offer, Applied AI Consulting is giving a free downloadable sample report to get started with content marketing campaigns.



Reasons why every marketer will need marXeed.



marXeed is a marketing ally. It is a tool for all the marketers that makes life simpler and completes the customer journey with ease. Detailed features include:



1) Intelligent Keyword Searches

This will help to get the "Outside-In" view of what keywords are being searched today in the market. Get there before the competitors.



2) Refine Your Content Cluster

It helps in delivering ideal content that is most relevant to the individual through AI-generated content clustering and interpretation of data.



3) Accounts to target

The account-based marketing strategy will be simplified as the targeted accounts will zero down to the sweet spot and expedite outreach.



4) Promotion

To expand the content reach and amplify the brand, marXeed provides a trending AI-generated hashtag list, quora queries, and StackOverflow queries.



Team at Applied AI Consulting love processes, automation, and checklists. Team at Applied AI Consulting are marketers who are still engineers at heart and approach digital marketing in the same way-the engineer’s way - "Make it lean, focused, efficient and affordable." For the AAIC team, digital marketing is a combination of "Art, Science, Psychology, and Engineering."



For more information and to try marXeed, go to https://appliedaiconsulting.com/marxeed.html Pune, India, January 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Applied AI Consulting has launched the smartest AI-Based Tool in the marketing industry named “marXeed.” It is a tool that helps in optimizing and accelerating marketing campaign execution with predictability and quality.marXeed is the first detailed tool available in the market which uses AI to help marketers discover new content ideas that perform well and validate those content ideas in the most efficient way possible. With its ability to generate quality marketing content that is predictable and helps accelerate the marketing campaign, marXeed will appeal to all the marketing professionals who focus on content marketing including SEO professionals, content writers, social media marketers, digital marketing consultants, etc. Creating content for digital marketing campaigns is arguably one of the most challenging tasks. Considering the complexity of a given industry, the job of creating the content that resonates with the audience is harder than marketers think. Considering the diverse demographics and audience personas, one should optimize the content well enough to make a powerful impact on your readers.This is precisely why Applied AI Consulting launched marXeed, AI-powered content intelligence platform. marXeed leverages AI technology that automates keyword searches, topic research, the creation of data-driven content briefs, content promotion, and performance tracking. marXeed addresses your keyword as a query along with the target locations and unfolds the magic.“Applied AI Consulting(AAIC) have released this tool by keeping marketing professional’s challenges in mind. AAIC wants customers to focus on acceleration, not just create content. AAIC builds all products keeping quality & predictability at their core and then adding industry-leading speed and reliability to the mix. And AAIC wants to start with transforming digital marketing,” says Vijay Roy, Co-founder, AppliedAI Consulting.marXeed gives the power to measure content metrics over time, so marketers can track performance at scale. And it offers smart recommendations on how to improve content effectiveness. As a launch offer, Applied AI Consulting is giving a free downloadable sample report to get started with content marketing campaigns.Reasons why every marketer will need marXeed.marXeed is a marketing ally. It is a tool for all the marketers that makes life simpler and completes the customer journey with ease. Detailed features include:1) Intelligent Keyword SearchesThis will help to get the "Outside-In" view of what keywords are being searched today in the market. Get there before the competitors.2) Refine Your Content ClusterIt helps in delivering ideal content that is most relevant to the individual through AI-generated content clustering and interpretation of data.3) Accounts to targetThe account-based marketing strategy will be simplified as the targeted accounts will zero down to the sweet spot and expedite outreach.4) PromotionTo expand the content reach and amplify the brand, marXeed provides a trending AI-generated hashtag list, quora queries, and StackOverflow queries.Team at Applied AI Consulting love processes, automation, and checklists. Team at Applied AI Consulting are marketers who are still engineers at heart and approach digital marketing in the same way-the engineer’s way - "Make it lean, focused, efficient and affordable." For the AAIC team, digital marketing is a combination of "Art, Science, Psychology, and Engineering."For more information and to try marXeed, go to https://appliedaiconsulting.com/marxeed.html Contact Information Applied AI Consulting

Vijay Roy

+91 9923354746



https://appliedaiconsulting.com/

+91 7769969955



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Applied AI Consulting Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend