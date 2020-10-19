World’s First Indestructible Notepad Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Press Releases PLEI design Press Release

The Nanobook is a refillable notepad with titanium cover and stone paper.

London, United Kingdom, October 19, 2020 --



PLEI has a solid track record of bringing products to market; it has five successful and fulfilled campaigns on Kickstarter. The Nanobook 2.0 is their sixth Kickstarter.



http://bit.ly/2SKTC2P



“We stuck with it and showed that we have the commitment to not only get the product out, but also to refine its design and make it the product we wanted it to be,” said the designer at PLEI. “We listened to the needs of our customers and created the Nanobook 2.0, a product that is even more hardy and convenient to use than the original.”



Nanobook is an indestructible, refillable notepad made from stone & grade 5 titanium. Whether it’s spilled coffee or just every-day wear, the legendary strength of the feather light titanium cover can withstand all of the obstacles that life throws at you. The tough and waterproof stone-paper is a next-generation material which is 100% tree-free, water-free, acid-free, bleach-free and does not produce any waste in its production.



Pledges begin at £18 for Nanobook ST which saves £10 off the retail price of £28 (35% off). There are a number of different pledge packages available. Backers are encouraged to visit: http://bit.ly/2SKTC2P



Nanobook 2.0 features:

- Grade 5 Titanium Cover

- Inner Paper: Stone Paper

- Refillable for lifetime use

- 100% tree-free, water-free production

- All-Weather Proof

- Fire Resistance

- Available in 2 Sizes: ST (2”x 3”) and MT (3”x 5”)

- Paper Formats: Blank/Dotted Grid



About PLEI: Specialist in product design for real life, PLEI is on a mission to design new and creative products. PLEI was established by a small London team who are passionate in finding ways to bring new and fresh ideas to life that can help a normal person’s life become easier; more enriched, and give them time do things that they love.



For more details:

Campaign Link: http://bit.ly/2SKTC2P



Press Kit/Images/Video:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1B4ATZ0sDrzwM-mNcmJMNe81iGvA1eBBg?usp=sharing



Kelly Chen

07549948566



www.btdw.store



