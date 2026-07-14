Office Products News
Access news about companies focused on the manufacturing and sales of office furniture, equipment and supplies. Get the latest on new office products, services, company news, manufacturing innovations and retailers for corporate and home offices.
Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
InkProducts Opens New Booth at International Market World Auburndale FL
InkProducts has opened a new booth at International Market World, 1052 US-92, Auburndale, FL. Visit booths H-126 and H-127 every Friday–Sunday for refill kits, sublimation ink, edible ink, bulk ink, and printer supplies. - August 31, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
Image360, Burlington, WA, Rebrands as Skagit Sign Co. to Reflect Local Commitment and Expanded Services
Skagit Sign Co., formerly known as Image360 – Burlington, WA, is proud to announce its official rebranding. The new name highlights the company’s deep roots in the Skagit Valley and its continued mission to provide exceptional signage, graphics, and visual marketing solutions to the... - August 01, 2025 - Skagit Sign Co.
Whitaker Brothers Introduces the Ultimate Data Destruction Solution: The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder
Whitaker Brothers, a trusted leader in the data destruction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder. This cutting-edge product meets the latest National Security Agency (NSA) regulations for Top Secret, SCI, and COMSEC destruction of paper and optical media, and is CUI compliant. - July 08, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions. - March 27, 2025 - Blessly
Decoranddecor.com Expands Its Range of Internal Door Handles
Decoranddecor.com, a leading online retailer of high-quality hardware and home decor, has expanded its range of internal door handles. This expanded collection offers a diverse selection of styles, from sleek modern designs to timeless traditional options, all crafted for durability and elegance. - November 15, 2024 - Decor And Decor
MBM Unveils New Logo and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Customer Service
MBM, a leader in document destruction and digital print finishing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, reflecting the company’s evolving brand identity and renewed dedication to its customers. The refreshed logo embraces a modern, sleek design that symbolizes... - November 04, 2024 - MBM Corporation
ServiceMark Offers New NPMA Hud 99a and 99b Forms
ServiceMark Communications is authorized by the National Pest Management Association to offer the new (revised July 2024) HUD NPMA 99A and HUD NPMA 99B in both printed carbonless forms as well as fillable .pdf formats. The new forms have an OMB Expiration date of July 31 2027. This 07-31-2027 OMB... - July 25, 2024 - ServiceMark Communications
Office Logix Shop Announces the Launch of the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest
Office Logix Shop proudly launches the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest, enhancing the popular chair with superior ergonomics and adjustability. Following customer demand, this development complements the Leap V2's design, aiming to revolutionize user comfort. CEO Kamal Haykal likens its impact to the chair's major redesign. Built on success with other models like the Herman Miller Aeron, this headrest promises maximum comfort and durability. - July 04, 2024 - Office Logix Shop
AFTERWORK: Revolutionizing Video Gaming Experience in the UAE
WORKSPACE is excited to announce the launch of AFTERWORK, an innovative online store dedicated to provide top-tier gaming furniture and accessories. UAE-based brand aims to redefine gaming setups with its cutting-edge designs, ergonomic solutions, and unparalleled comfort, all tailored specifically... - May 23, 2024 - WORKSPACE
Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring
Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures. - April 01, 2024 - Hill Woodworks
CellBell Releases "The Best Office and Executive Office Chairs" Guide
CellBell is known for bringing innovative and high-quality furniture solutions to individuals across India. Their curated selection of ergonomic and revolving chairs reflects their dedication to promoting well-being and productivity in every aspect of life. - March 10, 2024 - CellBell
Business Management International (BMI) Releases New Version of Its Flagship ERP Solution
BMI SupplyAutomate now generally available, built on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Business Central. - December 06, 2023 - Business Management Int'l
The Review Hub Introduces New Content with Expert-Verified Reviews
The Review Hub, a prominent platform known for providing unbiased and genuine reviews on various products, has recently introduced new content featuring expert-verified reviews. The platform has been expanding its coverage to ensure that its readers have access to the most comprehensive and... - May 08, 2023 - The Review Hub
Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen: Rio
Elkos pen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality writing instruments, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, the Rio gel pen. - March 31, 2023 - Elkos Pens Limited
Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 27th Annual WebAward Competition
Excellence deserves recognition and it’s time to win Best Retail Website in the Web Marketing Association’s 27th annual international WebAward Competition for Website Development. This acclaimed award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals in 86 industry categories, including Retail, Catalog and Shopping. Enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 16, 2023 - Web Marketing Association
Blow Me Candle Co. Collaborates with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey to Release New Scented Candle "Skrewing Around"
Blow Me Candle Co. is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. The two companies have joined forces to release a soy-based candle that perfectly captures the essence of the beloved flavored whiskey with the scent named "Skrewing Around.” - February 16, 2023 - Blow Me Candle Co.
Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Delivers Customer-Centric Sage 50 Hosting for Small Businesses Ready to Migrate to the Cloud
Small business users of Sage 50 recognize the value of migrating to Sage 50cloud. Choosing a Sage 50cloud hosting provider is an important business decision. Accounting Business Solutions by JCS offers customized attention and experienced guidance as a Sage 50cloud hosting provider and is dedicated to providing them with an optimal experience before, during, and after they migrate to the cloud. - July 15, 2022 - Accounting Business Solutions by JCS
RTBShopper Expands with Rent to Own Furniture Options
Need to buy furniture but don't have the cash? RTBShopper.com has a new rent-to-own furniture program with free home delivery included. - March 10, 2022 - RTBShopper
Egan Visual Launches New Line of Products: Egan Curve
Egan Visual is pleased to announce that they have expanded their range of visual communication boards, with the exciting launch of the new Egan Curve product line. The launch is inspired by the trending rounded corners seen in modern office space designs today. “We are seeing a growing trend... - February 14, 2022 - Egan Visual
Samiteon is Now a Certified Salesforce Consulting Partner
Samiteon, a leader in innovation and technology solutions has achieved the status of a Certified Salesforce Partner. Their Salesforce certification clearly illustrates that Samiteon continues to adopt and exceed industry-leading standards that enables them to stand out as a leader in CRM software... - February 08, 2022 - Samiteon LLC
Richard L. Mccormick Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Richard L. McCormick of Export, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of retail office supplies. About Richard... - January 20, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Richard L. McCormick Honored as Man of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Richard L. McCormick of Export, Pennsylvania has been honored as Man of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for almost 52 years in the field of retail office supplies. About Richard L. - October 13, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
Portsmouth Business Owner Gets in the Trenches Amidst Pandemic
Portsmouth, NH-based Bio-Tech Company's CEO Matthew Airey gets into the trenches of outside sales representatives amidst pandemic. With sales down nearly 50% due to offices still not opened, half or remote work environments, the company CEO jumps in to help the sales force find customers who are committed to the environment, reducing foreign oil use and lowering their companies costs. - October 04, 2021 - Environment First Printing, LLC
D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group Reveals New D.E.F.Y. Everyday Collection
The team at D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group introduces the D.E.F.Y. Everyday Collection. - October 03, 2021 - D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group, LLC.
EcoGift Book Publish Eisenhower Matrix Time Management Planner Thats Make Work from Home Easy
One of the most important steps in the work from home journey is making a plan. The EcoGift Book Publish Eisenhower Matrix Time Management Planner Thats makes Work from Home Easy and it is a perfect way to stay more efficient and effective. - September 09, 2021 - EcoGift Book
Deflecto® Enables Work-from-Home and Hybrid Workers with Mobile Laptop Desk
Deflecto, LLC, a leading manufacturer in the office products industry announced the launch of the Mobile Laptop Desk, making hybrid working and working from home more productive with everything in one place. The Mobile Laptop Desk addresses the needs of the 30M+ workforce that will be working from... - September 05, 2021 - Deflecto
Offix Announces Opening of New Eastern Shore, Virginia Location
Offix is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, servicing the Eastern Shore region of Virginia and Maryland. The recent acquisition will allow Offix to further expand its position as premier dealer of document technology in Virginia. - August 04, 2021 - Offix
Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East
Workwear Express Creates 100 New Jobs in the North East as Sales Surge - June 17, 2021 - Workwear Express
Baumgartens Announces National Minority-Owned Business Certification
Baumgartens, an award-winning family business that provides school, home, and office supplies nationwide, has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) and officially part of the National Minority Supplier Development Council... - May 10, 2021 - Baumgartens
Jen Jaciw of Workspace Dynamics Wins Albuquerque’s 2021 Alignable Local Business Person of the Year Contest
Jaciw Emerges as a Winner in National Competition Celebrating Hometown Business Heroes Supporting Peers During COVID Era. - February 19, 2021 - Workspace Dynamics
COOLER Delivers Next Level Employee Appreciation to "WFH" Teams Everywhere
New curated boxes combine premium perks with coaching activities to reimagine shared experiences and personal growth for employee teams working from home. - December 16, 2020 - COOLER
Local Auction Site Launches with Better Than Black Friday Deals
A dream-come-true auction site, Greenway Auction is helping Arizona locals skip to the front of the line and shop Black Friday Deals, every day of the week. - November 09, 2020 - Greenway Auction
World’s First Indestructible Notepad Launches Kickstarter Campaign
The Nanobook is a refillable notepad with titanium cover and stone paper. - October 19, 2020 - PLEI design
Following the Success of Six Kickstarter Campaigns, Orangered Life Has Launched 30°Ruler 4.0
30°Ruler 4.0 is an innovative, aluminum-made ruler complete with a practical 30° angle, offering a comfortable user experience for a lifetime. - September 13, 2020 - Orangered Life
Online Corporate Gifting Store, GiftWaley Ties Up with Colop (India)
GiftWaley.com, the online gifting store, has recently collaborated with Colop (India) for its award-winning product E-Mark to market the product digitally and build corporate clients in the country. - August 03, 2020 - GiftWaley
Build a Better Business in 30 Days with PHOENIX, a Comprehensive, Self-Implementing Operating System
Gyolai Consulting, a leader in business system implementation for small businesses, launches PHOENIX, a comprehensive, self-implementing operating system for your business and your life with the first cohort kicking off August 4, 2020. PHOENIX is a business operating system built on six core... - June 20, 2020 - Gyolai Consulting
Original Stitch, in Partnership with Apple Corps Ltd., is Excited to Announce the Launch of the Beatles Custom Collection
The Beatles are a true original and now, for the first time ever, fans will be able to create their own original The Beatles shirt, starting by voting which patterns go into production. Fans pick their favorite patterns from a career-spanning set of graphics going all the way back to their first single, 1962's “Love Me Do” and right up through “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be,” etc. Fans can vote now through May 31 at https://shop.originalstitch.com/pages/beatles-voting Enter to win! - May 07, 2020 - Original, Inc.
Timeless Flower Design Proudly Presents Their Signature Collection - Elegantly Preserved Floral Arrangements and Flower Bouquets to Make Spring and Summer Last Longer
“Why not make bouquets people will enjoy for longer than just one evening?” This one thought inspired Caryn to design an entire collection of preserved floral bouquets that will last far longer than any fresh flower arrangement. She launched her company, Timeless Flower Design on February 14, 2020 and has been selling her preserved flower bouquets online ever since. - April 02, 2020 - Timeless Flower Design
Your Imprint Launches Pickup NoCo for Curbside & Carryout Service
It's a simple, affordable online ordering option for restaurants and retailers. - March 22, 2020 - Pickup NoCo
Wink & Nod Launched Back Support Pillow to Help Relieve Back Pain
Wink & Nod launches a premium back support pillow - Spyne, which helps you in aligning your spine and relieves back pain. Know what makes these lumbar support pillows a must-shop for all those who have to sit for long hours. - March 19, 2020 - Wink & Nod
TWX Launched a New Product Line in Europe - TWX Home
TWX launched its new product line, TWX Home, in Europe. Currently, TWX Home products are available in Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria. TWX Home product line gathers a wide range of products from all-purpose bathroom and stainless steel surface... - February 26, 2020 - TWX
Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019
Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta
Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com
Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite
Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite
Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite
Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November
It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding
The Cozy Hollow Celebrates Grand Opening of Online Home and Decor Shop
The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow
Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs
Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes
Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock