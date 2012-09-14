|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta
Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite
Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite
It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding
The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and even... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow
Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock
Affordable Toner and Ink Supplies for all printers, Fully guaranteed, Fast shipping. - September 11, 2019 - Carolina Print Supplies
Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens
By one estimate, telecommuting has risen 79 percent between 2005 and 2012 and now makes up 2.6 percent of the American work force, or 3.2 million workers, according to statistics from the American Community Survey. Millions of Americans work at least one day a week from home, however with that convenience comes archaic VPN timeout restrictions. Timing out of the VPN connection to your office then requires at least a two factor authentication to get connected again. - July 16, 2019 - Mouse Tender
Elkos pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, has unveiled a new gel pen BOOM (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-boom.html), a new addition to the gel pen line of products.
Known as the champion of uncomplicated design, Boom gel pens offer the consumer preferred performance in a simple... - February 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited
Garvey’s Office Products continues its Recycle for a Reason program in 2019, this year’s 1st quarter collection benefiting Chicago House & Social Service Agency. - January 30, 2019 - Garvey's Office Products
DIGI-note replaces paper sticky note, help save the environment while improving office productivity. - January 21, 2019 - CP Lab Safety
BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite
Pukka Pads, The United Kingdom’s wildly popular line of notebooks, pads, pens and stationery and amazing quality novelty items that make writing fun today announces the launch of Pukka Pads North America®.
“The move is a bold statement to the markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico that... - September 24, 2018 - Pukka Pads North America
WorkSpace.ae Office Furniture in Dubai is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Emarat Atrium, Dubai. - September 02, 2018 - WorkSpace.ae
Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC
Being one of the leading online stationery brands in America, Basic Invite continues to add to their vast collection of products by releasing corporate holiday cards for all to personalize and obtain. - July 18, 2018 - Basic Invite
Use MPDX industrial paint pens for permanent marks on a wide variety of materials including rubber, metal plastics, wood, and masonary. MPDX paint pens are available in fine, medium and bold tips. - June 05, 2018 - Competitive Advantage
Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!
Little City, a 59-year old organization that provides services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is announced as Garvey’s Office Products’ 2nd quarter Recycle for a Reason recipient. - April 06, 2018 - Garvey's Office Products
Irvine, California based Premier Business Centers® is one of the largest privately owned flexible workspace operators in the U.S. with 90 shared workspace locations. Premier is excited to add Park Tower at 5150 East Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804 to its portfolio. - March 21, 2018 - Premier Business Center
Effective March 8, 2018, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase
Agreement for the selected assets of Martin/F. Weber Co. ("MFW") and Martin
Universal Design, Inc. ("MUD"), an American branded and private label manufacturer of artist color, mediums and supplies. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and equipment, intellectual property and its customer and artist base. - March 12, 2018 - Chartpak, Inc.
ES ROBBINS Corporation, a business specializing in the manufacturing of industry leading extruded polymer products, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s... - February 22, 2018 - ES ROBBINS
Leading gift and housewares company, Design Ideas, announces a revolution in home shelving. MeshWorks® shelving combines the dust free properties of traditional wire shelving with the flat surface traditionally associated with solid metal or wood. The patented secret to this innovation is the expanded... - February 21, 2018 - Design Ideas
TRUE PATH daily planner, journal is now available on Amazon. - February 15, 2018 - TRUE PATH
NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO
iFurniture Office Furniture in Dubai is proud to announce that due to remarkable growth in 2017, it is moving to a new location on Jan 2018. This announcement means that the next chapter in iFurniture's story is about to begin, by moving into their new modern office in Dubai.
iFurniture.ae will continue... - January 09, 2018 - iFurniture Office Furniture
To announce the addition of Share Your Love Today be added to the Love Letter lane licensing program. - December 27, 2017 - Glenn A. Weber
iFurniture.ae announces the expansion of its product offering to include a new modern office collection and the enhancement of existing chairs, desks and sofas. - December 24, 2017 - iFurniture Office Furniture
Company Folders, Inc. poised to be largest binder seller online, adds jobs. - December 05, 2017 - Company Folders, Inc.
With the country in an uproar over the current state of affairs, newPCgadgets has just introduced this Holiday’s best political stocking-stuffers and gag gifts to help ease the tension.
newPCgadgets Tweety Bird Christmas Tree Ornament combines the silhouettes of a Bluebird and President Trump... - November 17, 2017 - newPCgadgets, Inc
Snap-together assembly solution provider Lockdowel will kick-off the Cabinet Maker Association Event Oct. 18 at the Lancaster Resort and Conference Center. Participants will also tour Lancaster Cabinet Company, Keystone Wood Specialties and Kitchenview Custom Cabinets. - October 05, 2017 - Lockdowel
Effective September 14, 2017, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of The W. G. Fry Corporation, a private label manufacturer of specialty notebooks, sketchbooks, and boutique papers. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and... - September 29, 2017 - Chartpak, Inc.
$5.5 million sale of commercial building at the Shops at Cape Crossing on Pine Island Rd SW closed August 31st. The transaction was brokered by Bruce S. Preble, CCIM, at Commercial Realty Specialists LLC. - September 20, 2017 - Commercial Realty Specialists LLC
Lockdowel invites cabinet, closet and furniture industry professionals and enthusiasts to their Open House Sept. 29; Tour their new 9,000 sq/ft location in Fremont, CA - September 14, 2017 - Lockdowel
VSI.Video’s new cloud-based platform enables creating attention-grabbing full motion video in minutes. With a broad selection of professionally-created motion video designs from which to select and customize, users can easily abandon using bullet points in their presentations and start creating custom videos that output directly to a PowerPoint slide. Users create in real time and the platform is 100% web-based with no software to download. - August 31, 2017 - VSI.Video
Regency has chosen Lockdowel EClips snap-together fastening for its Legacy Conference Tables. Available online at Walmart, Amazon, Staples, Overstock.com and Grainger.com - August 17, 2017 - Lockdowel
Elkos customized products has been launched to facilitates your unique business requirements. - August 11, 2017 - Elkos Pens Limited
Scratch Off Map Company Has Got Great Feedback on Their First Product - August 10, 2017 - Iuonut LLC
In furthering the Association of Coupon Professionals (ACP) mission to provide manufacturers and retailers with education and valued insights to effectively execute coupon promotions from development through settlement, the group is announcing the launch of the Coupon Industry Resource Library (CIRL).
This... - August 09, 2017 - Association of Coupon Professionals
Major advance in Retail Science for Competitive Pricing, Line-Structure Pricing, and Assortment - July 26, 2017 - Clear Demand
Phanes 3DP is the company behind the STL calculator for the 3D print business. Today, Phanes is announcing the release of a UberRush Integration for WooCommerce and Prestahop Platforms, their first non 3D product for e-Commerce. - July 10, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.
Centurion Service Group will host a two-day public sale. - July 07, 2017 - Centurion Service Group
China's Sinolinear, manufacturer of height adjustable components, announces the HumanMotion Series of OEM Sit-Stand desks — offering a variety of configurations and designs that result in the most affordable choice in the market today. With quality steel construction and advanced ergonomic design,... - June 21, 2017 - Sinolinear
ShipTrack SVP Brings Industry Insight to Ecommerce and Omnichannel Retail Conference. - May 16, 2017 - PiiComm Inc.
Video Channel powers interactive learning for sales channel enablement. - May 09, 2017 - Videonitch
Regency Furniture announces Niche Cubo with easy-to-assemble, snap-together Lockdowel fastening in wood-finished cubes that stack into various designs and a variety of color totes. Available now online at Staples, Amazon and Walmart. - April 28, 2017 - Lockdowel
Planners.org, a website that highlights and showcases some of the best planners on the market, recently reviewed some of the best undated planners, notebooks and journals on the market for 2017. - April 24, 2017 - Planners.org
The Original ScrapBox, Organizational Furniture Manufacturer, Finds Fast Glue-less, Tool-less Assembly Solution for Customers - April 05, 2017 - Lockdowel