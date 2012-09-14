PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite

Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding

The Cozy Hollow Celebrates Grand Opening of Online Home and Decor Shop The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and even... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow

Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Carolina Print Supplies: Local Printer and Copier Supply Company Launches Website and Introduces Discounted Toner and Ink Affordable Toner and Ink Supplies for all printers, Fully guaranteed, Fast shipping. - September 11, 2019 - Carolina Print Supplies

Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens

Mouse Tender 3.0, a New Revolutionary Mouse Jiggler/Mouse Mover By one estimate, telecommuting has risen 79 percent between 2005 and 2012 and now makes up 2.6 percent of the American work force, or 3.2 million workers, according to statistics from the American Community Survey. Millions of Americans work at least one day a week from home, however with that convenience comes archaic VPN timeout restrictions. Timing out of the VPN connection to your office then requires at least a two factor authentication to get connected again. - July 16, 2019 - Mouse Tender

Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen - Boom Elkos pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, has unveiled a new gel pen BOOM (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-boom.html), a new addition to the gel pen line of products. Known as the champion of uncomplicated design, Boom gel pens offer the consumer preferred performance in a simple... - February 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Garvey’s Donates to Chicago House & Social Service Agency by Recycling Garvey’s Office Products continues its Recycle for a Reason program in 2019, this year’s 1st quarter collection benefiting Chicago House & Social Service Agency. - January 30, 2019 - Garvey's Office Products

CP Lab Safety to Debut DIGI-note at National Stationary Show, February 3 – 6, 2019 in New York, NY DIGI-note replaces paper sticky note, help save the environment while improving office productivity. - January 21, 2019 - CP Lab Safety

Brand New Milestone Birthday Cards by Basic Invite BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

Pukka Pads Sets Up Shop in North America Pukka Pads, The United Kingdom’s wildly popular line of notebooks, pads, pens and stationery and amazing quality novelty items that make writing fun today announces the launch of Pukka Pads North America®. “The move is a bold statement to the markets in the USA, Canada and Mexico that... - September 24, 2018 - Pukka Pads North America

WorkSpace.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai, UAE WorkSpace.ae Office Furniture in Dubai is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Emarat Atrium, Dubai. - September 02, 2018 - WorkSpace.ae

New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Sophisticated Corporate Holiday Cards Launched by Basic Invite Being one of the leading online stationery brands in America, Basic Invite continues to add to their vast collection of products by releasing corporate holiday cards for all to personalize and obtain. - July 18, 2018 - Basic Invite

Competitive Advantage Introduces Long UV Life Permanent Marker Use MPDX industrial paint pens for permanent marks on a wide variety of materials including rubber, metal plastics, wood, and masonary. MPDX paint pens are available in fine, medium and bold tips. - June 05, 2018 - Competitive Advantage

Furniture Now! in Santa Clarita, CA, on May 19, Celebrates Grand Opening After Remodel of Old K-Mart Building, with Food, Prizes & Giveaways Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!

Little City Announced as Garvey’s Office Products’ 2nd Quarter Recycle for a Reason Recipient Little City, a 59-year old organization that provides services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is announced as Garvey’s Office Products’ 2nd quarter Recycle for a Reason recipient. - April 06, 2018 - Garvey's Office Products

Growing Shared Workspace Provider Premier Business Centers Expands Footprint in Long Beach Irvine, California based Premier Business Centers® is one of the largest privately owned flexible workspace operators in the U.S. with 90 shared workspace locations. Premier is excited to add Park Tower at 5150 East Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90804 to its portfolio. - March 21, 2018 - Premier Business Center

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Martin F. Weber Company & Martin Universal Design Effective March 8, 2018, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of Martin/F. Weber Co. ("MFW") and Martin Universal Design, Inc. ("MUD"), an American branded and private label manufacturer of artist color, mediums and supplies. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and equipment, intellectual property and its customer and artist base. - March 12, 2018 - Chartpak, Inc.

ES ROBBINS Corporation Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council ES ROBBINS Corporation, a business specializing in the manufacturing of industry leading extruded polymer products, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s... - February 22, 2018 - ES ROBBINS

Design Ideas Announces a Revolution in Home Shelving with Its Debut of MeshWorks® Shelving Units Leading gift and housewares company, Design Ideas, announces a revolution in home shelving. MeshWorks® shelving combines the dust free properties of traditional wire shelving with the flat surface traditionally associated with solid metal or wood. The patented secret to this innovation is the expanded... - February 21, 2018 - Design Ideas

You Can Now Find Your TRUE PATH on Amazon TRUE PATH daily planner, journal is now available on Amazon. - February 15, 2018 - TRUE PATH

NISSCO Appoints Kim Allison-Foster as President NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO

iFurniture.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai iFurniture Office Furniture in Dubai is proud to announce that due to remarkable growth in 2017, it is moving to a new location on Jan 2018. This announcement means that the next chapter in iFurniture's story is about to begin, by moving into their new modern office in Dubai. iFurniture.ae will continue... - January 09, 2018 - iFurniture Office Furniture

Love Letter Lane® Brand Adds Share Your Love Today™ to Its Licensing Program To announce the addition of Share Your Love Today be added to the Love Letter lane licensing program. - December 27, 2017 - Glenn A. Weber

iFurniture.ae Announce Expansion of Its Products iFurniture.ae announces the expansion of its product offering to include a new modern office collection and the enhancement of existing chairs, desks and sofas. - December 24, 2017 - iFurniture Office Furniture

Company Folders, Inc. to Challenge Amazon.com's Dominance Company Folders, Inc. poised to be largest binder seller online, adds jobs. - December 05, 2017 - Company Folders, Inc.

newPCgadgets Introduces the 2017 Presidential Stocking-Stuffers and Gag Gifts With the country in an uproar over the current state of affairs, newPCgadgets has just introduced this Holiday’s best political stocking-stuffers and gag gifts to help ease the tension. newPCgadgets Tweety Bird Christmas Tree Ornament combines the silhouettes of a Bluebird and President Trump... - November 17, 2017 - newPCgadgets, Inc

Lockdowel, Glue-less Tool-less Joining for Cabinets and Furniture, Hosts Cabinet Makers Association Breakfast Oct. 18 Kicking-off the CMA Lancaster Regional Event Snap-together assembly solution provider Lockdowel will kick-off the Cabinet Maker Association Event Oct. 18 at the Lancaster Resort and Conference Center. Participants will also tour Lancaster Cabinet Company, Keystone Wood Specialties and Kitchenview Custom Cabinets. - October 05, 2017 - Lockdowel

Chartpak, Inc. Acquires Paper Converting Operation Effective September 14, 2017, Chartpak, Inc. has signed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement for the selected assets of The W. G. Fry Corporation, a private label manufacturer of specialty notebooks, sketchbooks, and boutique papers. The assets include, but are not limited to, inventory, machinery and... - September 29, 2017 - Chartpak, Inc.

Commercial Realty Specialists LLC Completes $5.5 Million Sale of Physical Fitness Center in Cape Coral $5.5 million sale of commercial building at the Shops at Cape Crossing on Pine Island Rd SW closed August 31st. The transaction was brokered by Bruce S. Preble, CCIM, at Commercial Realty Specialists LLC. - September 20, 2017 - Commercial Realty Specialists LLC

New from VSI.Video: Create Custom Videos for PowerPoint VSI.Video’s new cloud-based platform enables creating attention-grabbing full motion video in minutes. With a broad selection of professionally-created motion video designs from which to select and customize, users can easily abandon using bullet points in their presentations and start creating custom videos that output directly to a PowerPoint slide. Users create in real time and the platform is 100% web-based with no software to download. - August 31, 2017 - VSI.Video

Regency Office Furniture Selects Lockdowel Fast, Screw-less Assembly for Legacy Conference Tables Regency has chosen Lockdowel EClips snap-together fastening for its Legacy Conference Tables. Available online at Walmart, Amazon, Staples, Overstock.com and Grainger.com - August 17, 2017 - Lockdowel

Elkos Pens Launches Customized Pen Elkos customized products has been launched to facilitates your unique business requirements. - August 11, 2017 - Elkos Pens Limited

Iuonut LLC Released a High Quality Product After 6 Months of Testing Scratch Off Map Company Has Got Great Feedback on Their First Product - August 10, 2017 - Iuonut LLC

The Association of Coupon Professionals Announces New Multimedia Coupon Industry Resource Library In furthering the Association of Coupon Professionals (ACP) mission to provide manufacturers and retailers with education and valued insights to effectively execute coupon promotions from development through settlement, the group is announcing the launch of the Coupon Industry Resource Library (CIRL). This... - August 09, 2017 - Association of Coupon Professionals

Phanes Develops an Uber Integration for WooCommerce & Prestashop Platforms Phanes 3DP is the company behind the STL calculator for the 3D print business. Today, Phanes is announcing the release of a UberRush Integration for WooCommerce and Prestahop Platforms, their first non 3D product for e-Commerce. - July 10, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

Parkland Memorial Hospital Hosting a Public Sale of Non-Medical Assets to the Dallas Community Centurion Service Group will host a two-day public sale. - July 07, 2017 - Centurion Service Group

China’s SinoLinear Launches HumanMotion Sit-Stand Desk Frames China's Sinolinear, manufacturer of height adjustable components, announces the HumanMotion Series of OEM Sit-Stand desks — offering a variety of configurations and designs that result in the most affordable choice in the market today. With quality steel construction and advanced ergonomic design,... - June 21, 2017 - Sinolinear

ShipTrack® Delivers Chairperson Remarks at eTail Canada ShipTrack SVP Brings Industry Insight to Ecommerce and Omnichannel Retail Conference. - May 16, 2017 - PiiComm Inc.

Videonitch Announces Formal Partnership with LogicBay Video Channel powers interactive learning for sales channel enablement. - May 09, 2017 - Videonitch

Regency Furniture Launches Niche Cubo Featuring Lockdowel-Easy-Assembly Online at Staples, Walmart and Amazon Regency Furniture announces Niche Cubo with easy-to-assemble, snap-together Lockdowel fastening in wood-finished cubes that stack into various designs and a variety of color totes. Available now online at Staples, Amazon and Walmart. - April 28, 2017 - Lockdowel

Planners.org Rounds up Their Favorite Undated Planners for 2017 Planners.org, a website that highlights and showcases some of the best planners on the market, recently reviewed some of the best undated planners, notebooks and journals on the market for 2017. - April 24, 2017 - Planners.org