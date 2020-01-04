New Yorker Electronics Announces Release of New Customized Anti-Vandal Switches

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

The New CH and BH Series of Anti-Vandal Switches are now available with many Actuator Options and in Sizes Ranging from 10mm to 40mm.

Northvale, NJ, January 04, 2020 --(



With body and actuator finish options including stainless steel, nickel and anodized aluminum in black, red, yellow, green or blue, and bi-color illumination available, these splash-proof and vandal resistant switches offer endless combinations for any design need.



New Yorker Electronics, a franchise distributor for CIT, is distributing both variations, the CH Series and the BH Series. Both are available with dot and ring illumination and custom laser printing.



CH Series

Manufactured in both SPDT and DPDT, the 16mm CH Series Panel Mount Pushbutton Switch is designed with either a momentary or a latching option. With sealing options of IP40 and IP65, end users are protected with state-of-the-art splash and vandal resistance.



This series is easily customizable with a wide range of options. Actuator selections include flush or raised non-illuminated, flush ring or dot illumination, raised ring or dot illumination and flush or raised international standby symbol illumination. The illuminated switch is available in stainless steel, nickel plating or anodized aluminum in black, green, red, blue or yellow switch finish. Bi-color LED switch options are available in red, yellow, green, blue, white and orange. Wall plates and aluminum switch housings are available for the 16mm version of this anti-vandal switch.



BH Series

Available in both 16mm & 19mm, this IP65 vandal and splash resistant momentary button switch offers actuator styles of flush, round, raised, flush ring or dot illuminated, raised ring illuminated, flush international standby symbol illuminated, round ring or dot illuminated or raised dot illuminated.



Body finish options of this anti-vandal switch include nickel plated brass, gold plated brass, brushed stainless steel or anodized aluminum in black, green, red, blue or yellow. The BH Series vandal proof switch also offers a choice of solder lug, quick connect or screw terminal termination.



This pushbutton switch features bi-color LED options in red, yellow, green, blue, white and orange and many combinations of the same. Wall plates are available in brushed aluminum and yellow anodized brushed aluminum in three different sizes along with aluminum anti-vandal switch housing in up to five positions, with and without mounting flanges.



Features & Benefits

· Vandal Proof

· IP65 Sealing Degree

· Center Dot or Ring Illumination

· 16mm CH, 16 & 19mm BH

· Panel Mount



Applications:

· Vending Kiosks

· Public Ticket Dispensers

· Pedestrian Cross Walk Signals

· Gated Community Security Keypad Panels



CIT Relay & Switch, a division of Circuit Interruption Technology, Inc., manufactures a broad array of automotive, telecom, security, industrial and audio relays and switches in thru-hole, panel and surface mount styles. As a franchise distributor of CIT Relay & Switch, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Relay devices including Automotive, UL Approved, Latching, Sockets and Contactors and Switch devices including Anti-Vandal, Surface Mount, Panel Mount, Illuminated, Process Sealed, Right Angle, Pushbutton, Tactile, DIP, Slide, Rocker, Toggle, Key, Circuit Breaker, Micro-Switches and Capacitive Touch.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



