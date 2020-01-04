Webtivity Launches New Website for Complete General Contracting Group

Created with Complete General Contracting Group’s business firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The website features an easy navigational menu to all of CGC’s services as well as an accompanying photo gallery to act as a virtual showroom for visitors.

Now the company has over 6,500 completed projects, it has evolved into a multifaceted company. As a one stop single source restoration contractor, it has the facilities, the people, and the experience to meet any restoration needs. The owners of Complete General Contracting Group are licensed General Contractors with a Structural Aluminum Specialty license as well as Certified Glass and Glazing contractors. CGCG is fully insured and bondable.



Created with Complete General Contracting Group’s business firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. The website features an easy navigational menu to all of CGC’s services as well as an accompanying photo gallery to act as a virtual showroom for visitors. Webtivity worked with Christine to ensure all of the company’s requirements were met or exceed. Christine had this to say about her experience working with Webtivity, “[CGCG] have been using Webtivity for our Website for years and the service has been incredible.”



About Complete General Contracting Group

Complete General Contracting Group started more than 35 years ago as a residential aluminum and door company working all over the state, primarily with most of the restoration and painting contractors in southwest Florida. CGCG provided all of their aluminum and glass needs (replacement of railing, screen wall, shutters, windows, and doors). 20 years ago, the company became a Class A General Contractor, allowing it to move into the concrete, waterproofing, and paint side of the industry. For more information please visit https://www.completegeneralcontracting.com/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Complete General Contracting Group - Contact

Christine White, Field Secretary

