Scientology Information Center, an After Holiday Hot-Spot for Visitors

With the end of the holidays and the new year now here, the Scientology Information Center has experienced an influx of visitors from all over the world “looking for things to do” in Downtown Clearwater.

“Many guests who visited the Information Center for a self-guided tour, were utilizing their time off to start the new year by learning something new. People of all ages and backgrounds dropped by to look around at the architecture and the videos and to see what Scientology is all about,” said Ms. Amber Skjelset, the Information Center’s Manager.



“Just in the last week and a half, the Information Center has had guests from Argentina, Canada, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Israel, Quebec, Canada, Chicago, Rochester, New York, Orlando, Dallas, New York, Alabama and we even had Coptic Christians from Egypt to name a few. The guests all had diverse beliefs and customs, but one thing they had in common was their curiosity about Scientology and its beliefs,” added Ms. Skjelset.



Some of the things they asked about were, “What does the eight-point cross mean in Scientology?”, “How does the reactive mind affect one’s confidence or fears?”, “What is Scientology’s concept of God?” and “Does Scientology have solutions for illiteracy?”



One young woman from Clearwater named Alexis said, “I just happened to wander in here, and I watched a couple of videos. This is fascinating. I’ll definitely be back to learn more!”



“The most common question, and the first thing most people ask is, ‘What does Scientology mean?’ It’s best answered by L. Ron Hubbard himself, from the book, Scientology: The Fundamentals of Thought where he says, ‘The term Scientology is taken from the Latin word scio (knowing, in the fullest meaning of the word) and the Greek word logos (study of). Scientology is further defined as the study and handling of the spirit in relationship to itself, universes and other life.'"



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10am-10pm, Sun-Wed and Friday, 10am-8pm on Thurs, and 1pm-10pm on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. All are welcome.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and Roku.



The Scientology Information Center:



Clearwater, FL, January 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Center, housed in the 101 year-old Clearwater Building, with its 30-foot ceilings and marble floors, was one of Clearwater's earliest banks. The building was renovated and re-opened in July 2015. The Center offers 4 audio-visual displays and panels with more than 400 videos in over 17 languages, including subtitles for the hearing impaired. The information covers the life and legacy of Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, ongoing social programs which help the world combat drug addiction, violence, immorality and human rights abuses, as well as a brief overview of some of the many practical principles of the Scientology religion.

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



