Press Releases Jay Sandlin, Writer Press Release

Receive press releases from Jay Sandlin, Writer: By Email RSS Feeds: Space Police Files: Book Release

Multi-Published Author, Jay Sandlin, releases adult sci-fi anthology: 1-17-2020; Five original, short stories set in an interconnected universe; Pre-order e-book or print on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Florence, AL, January 04, 2020 --(



Pre-order e-book or print on Amazon & Barnes & Noble.



From exploding cloud virgins, rescuing bad kitties, and serial killer shape shifters, it's just another shift for the space police. Five short stories set in an interconnected galaxy with more twists and turns than the Kessel run and bigger shocks than the lightning storm that ate George Kirk.



The Case of the Exploding Vapor Virgin: A hostage negotiator’s first day on the job turns explosive when a cloud-like Kleudian takes out his anger at the galaxy on unsuspecting customers at the Centauri Credit Union.



The Case of the Dead Beat Cadet: A young space cadet gets more than he bargained for when he’s assigned to shadow a veteran on the largest space station in the quadrant. With a thriving drug trade running amuck on the station, will he rise to new heights or end up discarded feline vomit?



The Case of the Golem Gopher: A tattoo artist in the Chicago Undercity, Pipani Shariff had nothing to look forward to besides a short life trading services for food until a wealthy Uppercity family selects her for surrogacy. Pipani, however, soon discovers even paradise has its demons.



The Case of the Duplicate Policy: Office Randy Goldman takes out extra insurance of the genetic variety - cloning himself to help with his caseload. Everything seems great, until his friends and family decide they prefer the clone to the original.



The Case of the Samhain Slasher: It’s All Hallows’ Eve on the darkest planet in the Milky Way with a shapeshifting killer on the loose. Detective Linh must use her empathic abilities to root out the killer before sunrise or else endless war stretches across the galaxy. Florence, AL, January 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Uncensored, irreverent, and unredacted: the case files of the Space Police.Pre-order e-book or print on Amazon & Barnes & Noble.From exploding cloud virgins, rescuing bad kitties, and serial killer shape shifters, it's just another shift for the space police. Five short stories set in an interconnected galaxy with more twists and turns than the Kessel run and bigger shocks than the lightning storm that ate George Kirk.The Case of the Exploding Vapor Virgin: A hostage negotiator’s first day on the job turns explosive when a cloud-like Kleudian takes out his anger at the galaxy on unsuspecting customers at the Centauri Credit Union.The Case of the Dead Beat Cadet: A young space cadet gets more than he bargained for when he’s assigned to shadow a veteran on the largest space station in the quadrant. With a thriving drug trade running amuck on the station, will he rise to new heights or end up discarded feline vomit?The Case of the Golem Gopher: A tattoo artist in the Chicago Undercity, Pipani Shariff had nothing to look forward to besides a short life trading services for food until a wealthy Uppercity family selects her for surrogacy. Pipani, however, soon discovers even paradise has its demons.The Case of the Duplicate Policy: Office Randy Goldman takes out extra insurance of the genetic variety - cloning himself to help with his caseload. Everything seems great, until his friends and family decide they prefer the clone to the original.The Case of the Samhain Slasher: It’s All Hallows’ Eve on the darkest planet in the Milky Way with a shapeshifting killer on the loose. Detective Linh must use her empathic abilities to root out the killer before sunrise or else endless war stretches across the galaxy. Contact Information Jay Sandlin Writer

Jay Sandlin

256-757-3109



www.JaySandlin.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jay Sandlin, Writer