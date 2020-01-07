The Answer to a Polarized World: New Book Provides a Roadmap for Transformation; "The Change Code" by Monica Bourgeau Now Available in Bookstores, on Amazon, and B&N

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Monica Bourgeau, Author Press Release

As "The Change Code" describes, humans have survived transformational change before. In the agricultural revolution, the Renaissance, and the industrial revolution, we moved from one very established world order to a completely new one. As life conditions become more complex, human consciousness must adapt to survive - and today we are in the middle of the biggest shift ever. "The Change Code" shows how to stay inspired and transition more smoothly into our new world order.



“My grandfather, Mahatma Gandhi, believed as long as we live in fear, we will never be truly free. We are afraid of change because we are afraid of insecurity. Yet change is the only way we will save humanity from certain disaster. The Change Code will help you understand why change is necessary and how to achieve it. An excellent read," says Arun Gandhi, founder of the M.K. Gandhi Institute of Nonviolence, in early praise for the book.



A business strategist who works with visionary leaders and changemakers, Monica Bourgeau was compelled to write The Change Code after discovering Dr. Clare W. Graves’ model of Spiral Dynamics, which has been referred to as “Humanity’s Master Code.” Spiral Dynamics decodes the developmental process that individuals and societies experience, and provides an understanding for today’s polarization. It has been used to address the most challenging problems in the most turbulent places in the world, and played a key role in ending apartheid in South Africa without a civil war.



Futurist and host of the popular podcast, Future Sense, Steve McDonald writes in the book’s Foreword:



Our scientific-industrial way of living...is clearly in decline. Increasingly challenged by the complexity of hyper-connected world in flux, our political, economic, and other systems are no longer coping. These are symptoms of evolutionary tension. Like a rubber band being pulled backwards on a slingshot, this tension is nature’s way of energizing us for our momentous leap forward.



“There is good news,” explains Monica Bourgeau. “While we’re in a cycle of exaggerated polarization that is creating tribalism and mistrust, the truth is we’re not as polarized as it seems. My hope is that this book provides comfort during turbulent times and inspires Change Agents to take action as we navigate the transformational leap happening in society.”



"The Change Code" is available at Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com and at select bookstores. For more information, visit www.TheChangeCode.net.



About Monica Bourgeau

Monica Bourgeau is the author of "The Change Code: A Practical Guide to Making a Difference in a Polarized World" which launches on January 7, 2020. An entrepreneur, coach, consultant, speaker and healthcare executive who studies and leads personal and organizational change, for the past two decades, she has led healthcare transformation initiatives across the U.S. with a focus on rural health.



Monica led the nation’s first Rural Medicine Hackathon and Hacking Medicaid events with teams from MIT’s Hacking Medicine Program. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Colorado State University and a Master’s degree in Management with an emphasis on Organizational Leadership from Warner Pacific University. Monica believes we each have a duty to leave the world a little better than we found it.



Twitter: @changecodebook and @monicabourgeau

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/monicabourgeau/

Facebook: @thechangecodebook and @monicabourgeau



www.MonicaBourgeau.com

Monica Bourgeau

406-544-3098



www.TheChangeCode.net



