Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Just Two Weeks to Go Until SMi’s Flagship Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference

SMi reports: The countdown begins for the long anticipated 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference in London this month.

London, United Kingdom, January 06, 2020 --(



The two-day conference will bring together leading industry experts including AstraZeneca, GSK, Mettler-Toledo, bioMerieux, Steris, Copan Group, SDA Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, Fagron, Boehringer Ingelheim, MeiraGTx and many more to explore novel and developing technologies that tackle the most pressing challenges and push innovation in the world of pharmaceutical microbiology. Not only this, there is a post-conference workshop day highlighting several key topics including developing a risk based approach to cleaning and disinfection, designing an environment programme and looking at all aspects of rapid micro methods, endotoxins testing and LER.



The agenda for the conference will cover various hot topics including:



- Discuss the regulatory expectations and supportive guidance on bio-contamination control and monitoring in aseptic manufacturing of sterile products from PHSS

- Gain valuable insight from key opinion leaders in a panel discussion on the impact of the Annex 1 revisions on pharmaceutical microbiology

- Examine the common myths and urban legends in the pharmaceutical industry related to contamination control from STERIS

- Explore container closure integrity and controls strategies ensuring product sterility from AstraZeneca

- Revisit the role of the Official Medicines Control Laboratories as the GMP back up from Infarmed IP



The updated brochure with new sessions, speakers and sponsors is available tom download from the conference website http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/pr6



With Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK fast-approaching, attendees can still sign up to the conference (20 and 21 January) and the post-conference workshop day (22 January).



Delegate places are now limited, to guarantee your secured place, register online at: http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/pr6



Proudly sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, COPAN, CTL-MAT, METTLER TOLEDO, Microbiologics, Microgenetics, Reading Scientific Services Limited, Veltek Associates



For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, call Hakam Panum on +44 (0) 207 827 6128 or email hpanum@smi-online.co.uk



Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK

20-21 January 2020

Copthorne Tara, London, UK

http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/pr6



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference will take place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London on January 20 and 21, 2020. With just two weeks remaining, both the pharmaceutical microbiology experts will come together to address the key trends, challenges and strategies in pharmaceutical microbiology and contamination control.The two-day conference will bring together leading industry experts including AstraZeneca, GSK, Mettler-Toledo, bioMerieux, Steris, Copan Group, SDA Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, Fagron, Boehringer Ingelheim, MeiraGTx and many more to explore novel and developing technologies that tackle the most pressing challenges and push innovation in the world of pharmaceutical microbiology. Not only this, there is a post-conference workshop day highlighting several key topics including developing a risk based approach to cleaning and disinfection, designing an environment programme and looking at all aspects of rapid micro methods, endotoxins testing and LER.The agenda for the conference will cover various hot topics including:- Discuss the regulatory expectations and supportive guidance on bio-contamination control and monitoring in aseptic manufacturing of sterile products from PHSS- Gain valuable insight from key opinion leaders in a panel discussion on the impact of the Annex 1 revisions on pharmaceutical microbiology- Examine the common myths and urban legends in the pharmaceutical industry related to contamination control from STERIS- Explore container closure integrity and controls strategies ensuring product sterility from AstraZeneca- Revisit the role of the Official Medicines Control Laboratories as the GMP back up from Infarmed IPThe updated brochure with new sessions, speakers and sponsors is available tom download from the conference website http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/pr6With Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK fast-approaching, attendees can still sign up to the conference (20 and 21 January) and the post-conference workshop day (22 January).Delegate places are now limited, to guarantee your secured place, register online at: http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/pr6Proudly sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, COPAN, CTL-MAT, METTLER TOLEDO, Microbiologics, Microgenetics, Reading Scientific Services Limited, Veltek AssociatesFor media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, call Hakam Panum on +44 (0) 207 827 6128 or email hpanum@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Microbiology UK20-21 January 2020Copthorne Tara, London, UKhttp://www.pharma-microbiology.com/pr6About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/pr6



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend