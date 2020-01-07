Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Co-Chair Invite Letter Released Ahead of SMi’s 4th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference

SMi Reports: Co-chairs invite senior pharmaceutical professionals to join SMi's 3D Cell Culture Conference, taking place in February 2020 in London.

London, United Kingdom, January 07, 2020 --(



Ahead of the conference, SMi Group is delighted to announce Promega & Cellink as new additions to the sponsor line-up for 3D Cell Culture Conference. Along with that, this year’s co-chairs Stefan Przyborski, Professor of Cell Technology, Durham University, CSO Reprocell Europe and Philip Hewitt, UK and Eutrotox Registered Toxicologist, Head of Early Investigative Technology, Merck Healthcare KGaA have released an invite letter, snapshot of the Co-Chair letter:



“As Chairs of the SMi 4th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference 2020, we cordially invite you to attend this highly anticipated event dedicated to Innovations and Applications of 3D Cell Culture Technology taking place on the 19th and 20th February 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London.



"There have been multiple developments and advances in the field of 3D cell culture in recent years. This area is rapidly developing and important in the creation of new strategies to construct in vitro models and assays that enhance the predictive accuracy of compound screening, safety testing, and the discovery process in general. This event will bring together thought leaders and world-class researchers from the academic and industrial sectors to present and discuss new innovations in 3D cell culture, applications of technology, and end-point analysis, such as 3D imaging..."



The full letter, speaker line-up and complete agenda details are available to download on the event website at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4



Organisations attending for 2020’s event include:

AstraZeneca

Cellink

Durham University

Enplas

European Patent Office

GlaxoSmithKline

Institute Pasteur

Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Merck Healthcare KGaA

MRC Harwell Institute

NC3Rs

Newcastle University

Novartis

Novo Nordisk A/S

Princess Maxima Center

Sanofi Pasteur

TreeFrog Therapeutics

Unilever Research Laboratory

University of Strathclyde



For those interested in attending, places are limited. Register at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4



Proudly sponsored by: Cellink and Promega



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



3D Cell Culture Conference 2020

Focus Day: 18 February 2020

Conference: 19-20 February 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4

#SMi3DCellCulture



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi’s 4th annual 3D Cell Culture will be held on the 19 and 20 February 2020, at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London for its 4th year. The two-day conference will explore various topics regarding development and applications of human organs and tissues in vitro. The agenda will provide delegates a chance to collaborate and network with key industry figures as well as hear first-hand experience on all areas covering 3D Cell Culture.Ahead of the conference, SMi Group is delighted to announce Promega & Cellink as new additions to the sponsor line-up for 3D Cell Culture Conference. Along with that, this year’s co-chairs Stefan Przyborski, Professor of Cell Technology, Durham University, CSO Reprocell Europe and Philip Hewitt, UK and Eutrotox Registered Toxicologist, Head of Early Investigative Technology, Merck Healthcare KGaA have released an invite letter, snapshot of the Co-Chair letter:“As Chairs of the SMi 4th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference 2020, we cordially invite you to attend this highly anticipated event dedicated to Innovations and Applications of 3D Cell Culture Technology taking place on the 19th and 20th February 2020 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London."There have been multiple developments and advances in the field of 3D cell culture in recent years. This area is rapidly developing and important in the creation of new strategies to construct in vitro models and assays that enhance the predictive accuracy of compound screening, safety testing, and the discovery process in general. This event will bring together thought leaders and world-class researchers from the academic and industrial sectors to present and discuss new innovations in 3D cell culture, applications of technology, and end-point analysis, such as 3D imaging..."The full letter, speaker line-up and complete agenda details are available to download on the event website at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4Organisations attending for 2020’s event include:AstraZenecaCellinkDurham UniversityEnplasEuropean Patent OfficeGlaxoSmithKlineInstitute PasteurMedicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)Merck Healthcare KGaAMRC Harwell InstituteNC3RsNewcastle UniversityNovartisNovo Nordisk A/SPrincess Maxima CenterSanofi PasteurTreeFrog TherapeuticsUnilever Research LaboratoryUniversity of StrathclydeFor those interested in attending, places are limited. Register at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4Proudly sponsored by: Cellink and PromegaFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk3D Cell Culture Conference 2020Focus Day: 18 February 2020Conference: 19-20 February 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKhttp://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4#SMi3DCellCultureAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend