Press Releases Road Runner Sports Press Release

Receive press releases from Road Runner Sports: By Email RSS Feeds: KORSA by Road Runner Sports Launches Premium Performance Athletic Apparel Brand Into U.S. Retail Market

KORSA features innovative performance-driven technology designed to keep up with demands of running and training.

San Diego, CA, January 06, 2020 --(



KORSA features performance-driven technology designed to keep up with your running and training goals, including: KORflow to beat overheating, KORdri to fight sweat, FLEXknit to meet the push-and-pull demands of any activity in muscle-supporting compression and core stability, and KORfresh, a powerful built-in stink-fighting element.



“With over 35 years of commitment to helping consumers achieve their fitness dreams at Road Runner Sports, we were ready to build, create and execute a product line that’s designed for higher level performance,” said President of Road Runner Sports Mike Gotfredson, Jr. “The comfort, quality and durability of KORSA’s product offerings seamlessly integrated with the right technology gives us the ability to help athletes accomplish their goals while providing a distraction-free experience.”



KORSA aims to lead the global running and training industry through original, innovative premium product design. KORSA’s fabric, fit, pattern and colors are balanced by innovation across all categories.



To kick off its launch, KORSA introduced its winter collection featuring styles for men and women, including leggings, sports bras, performance tanks and tees and sweatshirts.



For more information on KORSA, visit http://korsaperformance.com/.



About KORSA

KORSA is an innovative premium performance apparel brand that redefines running and training everywhere. KORSA features performance-driven technology designed to keep up with your running and training goals. For more information, visit http://korsaperformance.com/. San Diego, CA, January 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Road Runner Sports, the World’s Largest Running Store, launches KORSA, a new innovative premium performance athletic apparel brand that redefines running and training everywhere. KORSA is now available exclusively at all 42 Road Runner Sports retail stores across the U.S. and online at RoadRunnerSports.com.KORSA features performance-driven technology designed to keep up with your running and training goals, including: KORflow to beat overheating, KORdri to fight sweat, FLEXknit to meet the push-and-pull demands of any activity in muscle-supporting compression and core stability, and KORfresh, a powerful built-in stink-fighting element.“With over 35 years of commitment to helping consumers achieve their fitness dreams at Road Runner Sports, we were ready to build, create and execute a product line that’s designed for higher level performance,” said President of Road Runner Sports Mike Gotfredson, Jr. “The comfort, quality and durability of KORSA’s product offerings seamlessly integrated with the right technology gives us the ability to help athletes accomplish their goals while providing a distraction-free experience.”KORSA aims to lead the global running and training industry through original, innovative premium product design. KORSA’s fabric, fit, pattern and colors are balanced by innovation across all categories.To kick off its launch, KORSA introduced its winter collection featuring styles for men and women, including leggings, sports bras, performance tanks and tees and sweatshirts.For more information on KORSA, visit http://korsaperformance.com/.About KORSAKORSA is an innovative premium performance apparel brand that redefines running and training everywhere. KORSA features performance-driven technology designed to keep up with your running and training goals. For more information, visit http://korsaperformance.com/. Contact Information LUXURIA PR

Jamie Paris

619-487-0363



luxuriapr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Road Runner Sports