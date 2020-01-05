Keyhole Software Awarded "Best of Leawood" Software Company 2019

Keyhole Software was selected for the 2019 "Best of Leawood" Award in the Software Company category. Each year, the Leawood Award Program identifies one local company per category that has shown the ability to use best practices and implemented programs to generate long-term client value. In 2019, it has selected Keyhole Software.

Lenexa, KS, January 05, 2020 --(



Each year, the Leawood Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. These companies are chosen due to their help to make the Leawood area a great place to live, work and play.



Keyhole Software has resided in Leawood, Kansas since 2010 and provides custom software development consulting using Java, .NET and JavaScript technologies.



"Since moving our business to Leawood in 2010, our team has grown from 12 employees to around 100 employees," Keyhole Director of Operations Lauren Fournier said. "Leawood has been a great city for us to create and develop relationships with both our clients and the community as a whole. We are excited to be included in the 2019 Best of Leawood award."



Just recently, the company announced its move to a newly-purchased office building in Lenexa, Kansas in 2020. The company says that it was excited to receive this award the last year that they remained in the city of Leawood.



The 2019 Leawood Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity, with only one winner per category. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in this category.



About Leawood Award Program

The Leawood Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Leawood area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



The Leawood Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Its mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy. Lenexa, KS, January 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keyhole Software has been selected for the 2019 Best of Leawood Award in the Software Company category by the Leawood Award Program.Each year, the Leawood Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. These companies are chosen due to their help to make the Leawood area a great place to live, work and play.Keyhole Software has resided in Leawood, Kansas since 2010 and provides custom software development consulting using Java, .NET and JavaScript technologies."Since moving our business to Leawood in 2010, our team has grown from 12 employees to around 100 employees," Keyhole Director of Operations Lauren Fournier said. "Leawood has been a great city for us to create and develop relationships with both our clients and the community as a whole. We are excited to be included in the 2019 Best of Leawood award."Just recently, the company announced its move to a newly-purchased office building in Lenexa, Kansas in 2020. The company says that it was excited to receive this award the last year that they remained in the city of Leawood.The 2019 Leawood Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity, with only one winner per category. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in this category.About Leawood Award ProgramThe Leawood Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Leawood area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Leawood Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Its mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.