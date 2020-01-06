Thorwaldson Now Selling Hybrid Rooftop Ventilators in Australia

Thorwaldson, a division of Invisco LLC, has opened in Australia to offer industrial and commercial building engineers the best performance in a hybrid rooftop ventilator ever offered. CSR Edmonds in Seven Hills, NSW, was the first to create the modern hybrid ventilator concept with their EcoPower series.

The best gravity ventilator in the world was created and is made by CSR Edmonds. The Hurricane is used worldwide because it offers the best natural gravity air flow of any design in history. The best powered air flow has always been available from companies who use either high performance propeller blades or centrifugal fans. The reason those are best is because most building ventilation designs need to move air even when there is significant static pressure.



Static pressure is caused by closed or almost closed buildings with restricted "makeup" air, air needed to flow in when air flows out of the rooftop. In large open single story buildings makeup air is often easy to create. But in office buildings and other multistory buildings makeup air is more difficult and the distance it must move causes it to be slowed down - hence the need for more air flow to be pulled against that static pressure.



The Thorwaldson Tornado hybrid rooftop ventilator combines the best EC motor (Electronically Commutated) with the best propeller blade available so that when power is applied the fan can pull air against static pressures above 0.2 water column inches.



An excellent example of the value of the hybrid concept is in the University of Washington's Molecular Engineering building in the United States. That design by Zimmer Gunsul Frasca and Affiliated Engineering Inc. eliminated air conditioning in 40% of their 90,000 square foot 4 story building and met LEED Gold. You can see the case study at Thorwaldson's web site.



