RE/MAX Top Producer Joins RE/MAX Realty Associates


To better service his client base Hector Vidaurre joins RE/MAX Realty Associates.

Broward County, FL, January 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Get to Know Hector Vidaurre

Hector Vidaurre is a leader in the real estate industry. With over twenty years of experience in the South Florida real estate market, Hector is highly sought for his expert advice and knowledge. Many Professionals including Doctors, Attorneys, Athletes, CEO’s and yes other Real Estate Brokers have used Hector to close successful real estate transactions with Top proven results.

As a Real Estate Expert Advisor and Consultant to Sun-Sentinel and many real estate panels as well, Hector always gives straight forward advice. He gained valuable experience coming from a successful family owned business that worked with corporations, government contracts and municipalities for over 25 years. He understands accountability and results driven performance.

Hector’s “No Nonsense” approach to business has earned him the prestigious RE/MAX Hall of Fame and RE/MAX Platinum Top Producer Awards. “Hector Vidaurre’s tireless dedication to serving his clients, consumers and community has allowed him to achieve these high honors,” said Susan Goiser, Vice President of the RE/MAX Florida Region. “Winning these awards are a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Hector is a member of the RE/MAX Network and continues to raise the bar in real estate.”

A multi-million dollar producer, Hector believes in getting the job done diligently, exceeding client expectations and addressing their needs with constant communication. He succeeds with action and outstanding results and has the statistics to prove it. Hector is a member of the National Association of Realtors which is bound by a strict code of ethics. He also holds the following Designations:
CLHMS (Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist), CDPE (Certified Distress Property Expert) and ACP (Accredited Commercial Practitioner). Hector believes in giving back to the community with Children’s Miracle Network, UNICEF and ASPCA.
Contact Information
REMAX Realty Associates
Hector Vidaurre
954-253-1943
Contact
BrowardHomeSales.com

