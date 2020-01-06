LaTribuna Christian Publishing Rings in the New Year with the Launch of Their Brand New Website

LaTribuna Christian Publishing launches its brand new website on New Year's Eve. The website offers real down to earth information on how to self publish books. Their slogan is, "We can tell you for free or we can teach you for a fee." LaTribuna also reports important news stories the matter most to people.

The LaTribuna website offers free advice on how to publish your first book and it offers a wide variety of links for many other media services. The site also offers an extensive news archive link where visitors can view back editions of La Tribuna News which was the Italian American News Paper started by LaTribuna's Founder Peter Vescio. Peter Vescio started La Tribuna News back in 1926. The back editions are from the early 1940s and are rich in Italian American and in Stamford Conn. History.



Chaplain Kevin Vescio is LaTribuna's Executive Consultant and CEO of Choice Media Services which provides a wide variety of media services for businesses. www.choicemediaservices.com Chaplain Kevin is quoted saying, “The LaTribuna business and website is a huge accomplishment and a milestone for the Vescio Family, we are all very pleased with its creation and progress and the enthusiasm that its creating not only within our own family but with all those who hear about what we are all about.”



