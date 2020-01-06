New Book by Idalis Wood: Behind the Lines

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Idalis Wood is a graduate student at Linfield College with a degree in Creative Writing. As an aspiring writer, Idalis hopes her words can inspire and make a difference in the lives of others. Behind the Lines is her first published book of stories.



Lincoln's manner of professionalism and candid concern warmed Lila's heart. Had her position not been temporary and if she met Lincoln outside of the workplace, she'd attempt to seek his attention for the prize of an awkward dinner and drinks. She'd wear her favorite red dress, a slash of lipstick, and wait at the bar for Lincoln to come to her first. After all, red is the color most associated with passion and arousal for men. Clearly, something that didn't make her look "adorable." Clearly he was no different, but there was something else about Lincoln diverging with Lila's assumptions. He was fairly young, kind, and open. He was the opposite of Walker; pleasant, spirited, authoritative without being intimidating, and Lincoln's blue eyes and clean-cut features only enhanced his friendliness. He looked like someone Camille could catch with just a flip of her raven hair and flutter of her lashes, but his attention was on Lila; an act that was both welcoming and unfamiliar to her. While he might not have been looking at her the way others looked at Camille, Lila settled on Lincoln looking at her with respect.Idalis Wood is a graduate student at Linfield College with a degree in Creative Writing. As an aspiring writer, Idalis hopes her words can inspire and make a difference in the lives of others. Behind the Lines is her first published book of stories.

