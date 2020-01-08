Press Releases Mom Stuff, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Mom Stuff, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Mom Stuff Author, Cassie Pigg, Announces Publishing of “Mommy’s Got a Tramp Stamp”

The truth about surviving motherhood and finding yourself.

Carmi, IL, January 08, 2020 --(



Many mothers suffer from a condition called postpartum depression after giving birth, and they need all the support available. Cassie has shared her story in an effort to help new mothers. Motherhood can be a difficult journey, and her goal is to make sure moms are equipped with the necessary resources for survival. Postpartum suicide is an issue that needs to be address. The lack of education surrounding perinatal mental health needs to end.



“Let’s get real, though. You don’t recover from postpartum anxiety. It is something you survive.” - Cassie Pigg



“I’m someone who wants to end the stigma and ensure no other mom experiences my struggle. I want women to have open and honest conversations about their emotions postpartum.” - Cassie Pigg



Mom Stuff, LLC was created to help mothers struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety realize they are not alone. We strive to provide resources and support for all moms.



The book will be available for sale on Amazon and available to major book retailers on January 10, 2020.



www.therealmomstuff.com Carmi, IL, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cassie Pigg has announced the publishing of “Mommy’s Got a Tramp Stamp.” This manuscript depicts her personal struggle with severe postpartum anxiety and offers advice to moms facing similar mental health issues postpartum.Many mothers suffer from a condition called postpartum depression after giving birth, and they need all the support available. Cassie has shared her story in an effort to help new mothers. Motherhood can be a difficult journey, and her goal is to make sure moms are equipped with the necessary resources for survival. Postpartum suicide is an issue that needs to be address. The lack of education surrounding perinatal mental health needs to end.“Let’s get real, though. You don’t recover from postpartum anxiety. It is something you survive.” - Cassie Pigg“I’m someone who wants to end the stigma and ensure no other mom experiences my struggle. I want women to have open and honest conversations about their emotions postpartum.” - Cassie PiggMom Stuff, LLC was created to help mothers struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety realize they are not alone. We strive to provide resources and support for all moms.The book will be available for sale on Amazon and available to major book retailers on January 10, 2020.www.therealmomstuff.com Contact Information therealmomstuff.com

Cassie Pigg

618-384-8632



therealmomstuff.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mom Stuff, LLC