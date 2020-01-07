Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Croix Valley Foods Press Release

Receive press releases from Croix Valley Foods: By Email RSS Feeds: Smokey Treats Fusion BBQ Restaurant Opens in River Falls, Wisconsin

Smokey Treats Fusion BBQ recently opened its doors in River Falls, WI, celebrating a ribbon cutting ceremony with plans for a future Grand Opening celebration. Smokey Treats features globally and ethnically-inspired fusion BBQ dishes with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients.

River Falls, WI, January 07, 2020 --(



What started as a dream of making tasty, smoked treats at fairs and festivals turned into a food truck that has been seen around town for the past two years. Owner Matthew Beranek took the popular BBQ concept of serving authentic smoked meats from the food truck and made the leap to the brick and mortar, fast-casual restaurant this past November, opening with a limited menu and limited hours in the first few weeks of operation. Matthew teamed up with Damon Holter, owner of Croix Valley Foods, a Hudson, WI-based manufacturer of award-winning barbecue sauces and seasonings, to partner in the new restaurant, where they serve what they call Contemporary Fusion BBQ, featuring ethnic and globally-inspired fusion BBQ dishes and a unique menu highlighting ingredients and products from numerous local breweries, wineries, bakeries and meat markets.



“Smokey Treats has been a dream of mine for years. I wanted to bring my love for BBQ to the community and the response has exceeded my expectations. The new restaurant is only the beginning of our plan to be a chain of Smokey Treats locations across the region in the years to come. Opening with a limited menu for the first few weeks allowed us to get our feet wet, train the staff properly and do things right so that every guest’s experience was above and beyond from the moment we opened the doors,” Beranek said.



Smokey Treats expanded to their full menu and regular hours on December 14th when they celebrated their ribbon-cutting ceremony with the River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and plans are underway for a Grand Opening celebration early this summer.



According to Holter, “This is not your average BBQ joint. Our menu brings together flavors from across the globe and infuses them with traditional presentations. From our Sconnie Curds that feature battered cheese curds topped with smoked bratwurst and beer cheese sauce to our Mediterranean Pulled Pork sandwich topped with Tzatziki sauce, tomatoes and Kalamata olives, we’ve got an extensive collection of flavors from different regions and ethnic traditions. The unique menu features the entire collection of Croix Valley sauces and seasonings, even allowing the guest to choose from nearly 20 different BBQ sauces to finish their meal to their liking. Smokey Treats really has something for everyone.”



The menu features an extensive variety of ½ lb. fresh burgers, poutines, pork sandwiches, nachos, cheese curds, salads and more, including their signature Pig Wings, slow-smoked mini pork shanks that Holter and Beranek have perfected and served for years at fairs and festivals throughout the Midwest. Plans for specials and features are coming soon to the menu as well, where the owners intend to keep the selections relevant and vibrant with seasonal dishes and unique interpretations of traditional BBQ fare such as ribs and brisket, while keeping with the theme of their motto to Eat Global, Taste Local.



Smokey Treats is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-8pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-9pm and currently closed Sundays and Mondays (with expanded days open in the Spring).



More information can be found at www.SmokeyTreatsBBQ.com and at www.CroixValleyFoods.com



(715) 222-1299 info@smokeytreatsbbq.com River Falls, WI, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Smokey Treats Fusion BBQ, River Falls’ newest fast-casual Fusion BBQ joint, opened its doors at 127 North Main Street in the Riverwalk Square Building on November 12th with plans for a Grand Opening celebration this summer.What started as a dream of making tasty, smoked treats at fairs and festivals turned into a food truck that has been seen around town for the past two years. Owner Matthew Beranek took the popular BBQ concept of serving authentic smoked meats from the food truck and made the leap to the brick and mortar, fast-casual restaurant this past November, opening with a limited menu and limited hours in the first few weeks of operation. Matthew teamed up with Damon Holter, owner of Croix Valley Foods, a Hudson, WI-based manufacturer of award-winning barbecue sauces and seasonings, to partner in the new restaurant, where they serve what they call Contemporary Fusion BBQ, featuring ethnic and globally-inspired fusion BBQ dishes and a unique menu highlighting ingredients and products from numerous local breweries, wineries, bakeries and meat markets.“Smokey Treats has been a dream of mine for years. I wanted to bring my love for BBQ to the community and the response has exceeded my expectations. The new restaurant is only the beginning of our plan to be a chain of Smokey Treats locations across the region in the years to come. Opening with a limited menu for the first few weeks allowed us to get our feet wet, train the staff properly and do things right so that every guest’s experience was above and beyond from the moment we opened the doors,” Beranek said.Smokey Treats expanded to their full menu and regular hours on December 14th when they celebrated their ribbon-cutting ceremony with the River Falls Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and plans are underway for a Grand Opening celebration early this summer.According to Holter, “This is not your average BBQ joint. Our menu brings together flavors from across the globe and infuses them with traditional presentations. From our Sconnie Curds that feature battered cheese curds topped with smoked bratwurst and beer cheese sauce to our Mediterranean Pulled Pork sandwich topped with Tzatziki sauce, tomatoes and Kalamata olives, we’ve got an extensive collection of flavors from different regions and ethnic traditions. The unique menu features the entire collection of Croix Valley sauces and seasonings, even allowing the guest to choose from nearly 20 different BBQ sauces to finish their meal to their liking. Smokey Treats really has something for everyone.”The menu features an extensive variety of ½ lb. fresh burgers, poutines, pork sandwiches, nachos, cheese curds, salads and more, including their signature Pig Wings, slow-smoked mini pork shanks that Holter and Beranek have perfected and served for years at fairs and festivals throughout the Midwest. Plans for specials and features are coming soon to the menu as well, where the owners intend to keep the selections relevant and vibrant with seasonal dishes and unique interpretations of traditional BBQ fare such as ribs and brisket, while keeping with the theme of their motto to Eat Global, Taste Local.Smokey Treats is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-8pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-9pm and currently closed Sundays and Mondays (with expanded days open in the Spring).More information can be found at www.SmokeyTreatsBBQ.com and at www.CroixValleyFoods.com(715) 222-1299 info@smokeytreatsbbq.com Contact Information Croix Valley Foods

Damon Holter

612-756-4985



www.croixvalleyfoods.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Croix Valley Foods Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend