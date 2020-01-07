Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Diplomats, Spies and Assassins: Stories of a Peripatetic Life by George Edmonds-Brown

Thame, United Kingdom, January 07, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Diplomats, Spies and Assassins: Stories of a Peripatetic Life
Diplomats, Spies and Assassins is a book of seventeen short stories. The stories take us into Africa, Pakistan, Europe, South America and Japan, over a period of forty years. We encounter many of the same characters in the different stories, as they follow their chosen careers.
Eleven of the stories focus on the competitive relationship between Arthur Deane, an MI6 officer, and George Stanca, a senior Securitate state security officer in Ceaucescu’s dark Romania. The two also clash in their private lives, as they compete for the affections of an attractive Japanese diplomat, leading to a bitter rivalry which almost costs them their lives.
We follow the career of Alan Parsons, a British diplomat, from his first faltering steps in Africa, to his development into a confident and competent officer.
Penny Morden, an MI6 high flyer, suffers personal tragedy as she progresses to the senior levels of the Service, and finds personal contentment and happiness in her retirement years.
Vladimir Ivanov, a Russian Assassin, occasionally pops out of the background to practice his deadly art.
The main characters meet up in the final story, "The Colloquium." Vladimir embarks in a final effort to eliminate his target, who had escaped his previous attempt, through muddle and confusion.
The stories aim to give an insight into life in British Embassies and High Commissions overseas, and the environment in the countries in which they operate. Many of the events are based on fact, but a significant amount of imagination is used as the stories develop.
Diplomats, Spies and Assassins: Stories of a Peripatetic Life is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 212 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289676 / 9781913289737
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.1 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B082MSMZVF
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DSA
Published by: Michael Terence Publishing
About the Author
George Edmonds-Brown retired at 60 from the UK’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office, having served for 38 years as a British Diplomat in nine countries. He worked for the Canada-UK Council organising high-level international conferences for 16 years and for Parish Councils in Oxfordshire for 12 years. Now, at the relatively tender age of 80, he is aiming to develop his fourth career as a writer.
He has five children, two of whom are Anglo-Japanese, which has sparked his interest in Japan. He lives in Oxfordshire with his wife, Teiko, and his daughter.
He has three unpublished novels and one self-help book, but has only recently decided to seek to publish them. After setting up a writing group in his village, he focussed on writing a series of short stories. One set, the subject of this book, is about life overseas and the other set is about village life.
Born and educated in Newcastle upon Tyne, he still values his Geordie roots. By no means a football fan, he still has to suffer, along with other Geordies, when Newcastle United are on the pitch. Apart from writing, his interests include politics, cricket, art, table tennis and healthy eating.
